InQubeta (QUBE) Token Release Might be Gaining Steam Now as Cardano (ADA) Sets New Activity Record

Guest Author
InQubeta (QUBE) multi-level pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in February
Tue, 13/02/2024 - 11:00
InQubeta (QUBE) Token Release Might be Gaining Steam Now as Cardano (ADA) Sets New Activity Record
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Contents
Certain altcoins have been in the spotlight lately due to their outstanding updates and performance. For one, Cardano (ADA) is experiencing substantial growth, as seen in increased transaction volumes, a variety of project launches, and active development within the platform. Its latest and most significant milestone was the massive number of transactions recorded on its network. 

Meanwhile, InQubeta (QUBE), has made headlines with its exceptional presale milestone. This streamlined platform helps direct capital toward AI startups to aid their technological advancement and success. 

Supporters of InQubeta (QUBE) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

InQubeta (QUBE) presale reaches new milestone

InQubeta incorporates various investment strategies available to suit diverse investors. The platform's investment models encompass opportunities to participate in its initial funding stages, secure fractionalized ownership of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) connected to AI startups, and capitalize on InQubeta's potential value appreciation. Investors, irrespective of their financial strength, can utilize QUBE to have a share in these startups by buying the NFTs they believe in. This token also features a deflationary structure, with a 2% tax allocated to a burn wallet, contributing to QUBE's sustainable development and value appreciation over time.

As altcoins centered around big data and AI gain prominence in the market, the over 760 million QUBE tokens sold in its ongoing presale testify to the confidence in InQubeta's proposition.  

The QUBE token is estimated to continue rising with its introduction on exchanges, with a projected minimum DeFi coin price of $0.0308. 

Cardano (ADA) transactions break past 4 million 

Cardano is built on an eco-friendly proof-of-stake consensus that promises scalability, security, and energy efficiency. While not fully realized yet, the potential of this technology excites many, and lately, the platform has seen substantial expansion. Cardano processed over 4 million ADA transactions in December 2023 and January 2024. This increase in on-chain activities aligns with its roadmap of becoming a scalable and sustainable blockchain for real-world applications.

Also, the ADA network launched eight new projects in the last two months, and 17 are currently under development, showing that Cardano is still committed to its technological advancements. Cardano is undergoing a multi-phase rollout to address the problem regarding its scaling. The Alonzo upgrade introduced smart contracts, and ongoing efforts like Hydra and Basho are focused on increasing on-chain transaction capacity and network throughput.

Cardano's platform has seen major expansions in recent months, even with its scaling challenge. Its bulls are not sleeping on the developments, as the platform registered millions of transactions over the timeframe. 

QUBE project has seen significant investor interest build around it, as evidenced by the sale of over 760 million tokens.

InQubeta's AI-based approach is backed by several enticing investment models, making it a top pick for good gains. As traders evaluate their options, QUBE's performance draws new and pro investors to harness its proposition in the AI sector.

#InQubeta
