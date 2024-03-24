InQubeta (QUBE) Pre-Sale Spotlighted for Altcoiners in March as Kaspa (KAS) Recovering Step by Step

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Kaspa's KAS price experienced a surge of 20% today, propelled by a significant announcement regarding the development of smart contracts. This milestone achievement holds the potential to strengthen Kaspa's fundamentals even further.

InQubeta, a trailblazing presale project harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI), has accomplished new presale milestone, riding the wave of the strong AI narrative.

The excitement surrounding Kaspa's smart contract development has ignited a bullish sentiment among investors and KAS holders, so let’s dive in.

Kaspa: A Trailblazer in Blockchain Innovation

Braver Crypto with over 80k followers tweeted about Kaspa’s development of smart contracts.

The announcement of smart contract and DeFi ecosystem development for Kaspa is a significant milestone that could potentially unlock a world of new opportunities and use cases for the project. Smart contracts are self-executing contracts with the terms of the agreement directly written into lines of code, enabling the automation of various processes and the creation of decentralized applications (DApps).

By introducing smart contract functionality, Kaspa can attract developers to build a wide range of DApps on its blockchain, ranging from decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols to non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces or whatever the team behind the project decides to do with them.

Kaspa stands out as an innovative blockchain project, boasting the title of the fastest, open-source, decentralized, and fully scalable Layer-1 in the world. Its groundbreaking blockDAG technology introduces the world's first parallel blocks and instant transaction confirmation with one-second block intervals.

Leveraging the GHOSTDAG protocol, Kaspa operates as a proof-of-work cryptocurrency, enabling high block rates and minimal confirmation times. Akin to cryptocurrencies like Litecoin or Monero, Kaspa prioritizes decentralization, security, and fair launch principles.

Kaspa's tokenomics are meticulously designed for long-term sustainability, with a maximum supply of around 28.7 billion KAS coins, creating a scarcity comparable to Bitcoin. The recent announcement of smart contract and DeFi ecosystem development is a significant milestone, as it paves the way for enhanced functionality and broader adoption within the crypto landscape.

On the flip side, a strong support level at $0.11 aligns with the 1.618 Fibonacci extension level, providing a potential line of defense in case of a retracement.

Currently, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 68, indicating a potentially overbought condition. However, it is crucial to note that the 200-day moving average of $0.10 suggests a potential for further upside momentum.

InQubeta: Bridging AI and Crypto Investment

InQubeta (QUBE) is a project that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to bridge the gap between crypto investment and AI startups. Positioned as a DeFi project, InQubeta offers features that enable AI startups to raise funds and power their growth while providing investors with opportunities to participate in promising AI ventures.

The project boasts a user-friendly interface, a rewarding NFT marketplace, and a detailed roadmap outlining future plans such as a launchpad, an NFT marketplace, a swapping protocol, and an educational academy for crypto enthusiasts. InQubeta's tokenomics include a deflationary nature with a burn tax, staking rewards, and voting rights for token holders.

InQubeta is currently in its presale stages, offering QUBE tokens at a market-friendly price. The project's vision includes listing on major exchange platforms, creating a mobile application, and fostering a supportive community committed to transparency and innovation. InQubeta's mission is to democratize AI investments, making them accessible to everyone and bridging the gap between traditional investments and the transformative world of AI.

The presale incorporates a deflationary mechanism, with a 2% tax on buying and selling directed to a burning wallet, and a 5% tax on selling allocated to a pool for rewarding stakers. Success of the presale is a testament to the project's potential and community enthusiasm for AI-driven innovations.

InQubeta's presale success, backed by the strong AI narrative, showcases the crypto community's enthusiasm for projects that bridge the gap between traditional investments and the transformative world of AI. With its user-friendly interface, rewarding tokenomics, and a clear roadmap, InQubeta is well-positioned to become a force in democratizing AI investments and fostering innovation in the crypto space.

