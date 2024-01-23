InQubeta (QUBE) Coin Sale Welcomes New Investors in January, 2024, as Hedera (HBAR) and Bitcoin (BTC) Surging

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

The SEC decision on Bitcoin ETFs represents a nod to Bitcoin’s legitimacy and signifies the industry’s move to mainstream acceptance. This optimism has led to speculation that Bitcoin (BTC) might become an alternative to the national currency at some point. However, Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock—the world’s largest asset manager—believes otherwise. In a recent interview, while lauding the SEC approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs, Fink expressed reservations about Bitcoin being an everyday currency. Instead, it should be considered a full-fledged asset class and not a substitute for a national currency used in daily transactions.

This development has sent ripples through the financial world. Meanwhile, InQubeta (QUBE) has emerged as a promising venture.

Supporters of InQubeta (QUBE) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here .

InQubeta (QUBE): The best new crypto to invest in

InQubeta (QUBE) is fast becoming an investor favorite for staggering gains. As a top ICO, it promises astounding high-return opportunities, hence the overwhelming participation in its ongoing presale—a staggering $8.4 million raised so far.

As a convergence of AI and blockchain, InQubeta represents the most bullish narrative currently. It aims to reshape the AI sector with blockchain, making it a project to watch out for. Its crypto-based crowdfunding platform will become the first in the world to allow tech startups to raise funds through cryptocurrency. This has been hailed as revolutionary by industry experts, with a tidal wave of adoption imminent.

In the seventh stage of the presale, a token costs only $0.0224.

BlackRock CEO: Bitcoin (BTC) is an asset class and not a currency

After a decade-long wait, the US SEC has approved the first spot Bitcoin ETFs, including BlackRock’s. This move is a vote of confidence and signifies a significant stride toward mainstream acceptance. Investor sentiment post BTC ETF has been bullish, with some expressing optimism that Bitcoin might become a national currency.

However, Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, in a recent interview, while praising the Bitcoin ETF as a milestone, expressed skepticism about its future as a currency. To him, Bitcoin should be considered an asset class and not a substitute for a national currency.

Amidst this, the ETF impact on crypto prices has been underwhelming. Nevertheless, optimism remains high, and we will likely see a comeback in the coming days. So, hold your bags tightly and shut out FUD noises.

Hedera (HBAR) demonstrates possible upside potential

Hedera (HBAR) is considered a public network for the decentralized economy that allows individuals to create cutting-edge decentralized applications (dApps). It is designed to eliminate some of the limitations within the blockchain ecosystem, like slow performance and instability. Hence, Hedera becoming a favorite among developers comes as no surprise.

Since being launched in 2019, Hedera has risen to become one of the top altcoins on the market. It boasts massive upside potential, making it one of the best coins to invest in right now. To ride its bullish wave, we suggest grabbing a bag now to avoid experiencing the fear of missing out (FOMO) later on.

Visit InQubeta Presale