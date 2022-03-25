Indian MP Says Crypto Is Used for Bribes and Money Laundering

An MP from one of India's two leading parties has reiterated his criticism of cryptocurrency while supporting a CBDC

Nishikant Dubey, a member of parliament representing the Bharatiya Janata Party, slammed crypto as a tool for facilitating money laundering and the drug trade earlier today.



He adds that the government and the Reserve Bank of India are concerned about the amount of money that has been invested in crypto.



The entire world is "troubled" by the proliferation of cryptocurrencies, according to the MP.



Despite his hawkish attitude toward private cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Dubey praised the government for its effort to launch a central bank digital currency (CBDC). India is expected to introduce a digital rupee by early 2023, becoming one of the first countries in the world to do so.