HyperRing Reveals Wearable Smart Device in Collab with The College of Extraordinary Experiences

Advertisement

Security-focused wearable gadget producer HyperRing has launched a joint venture with Paul, the cofounder of The College of Extraordinary Experiences, to yet again showcase the versatility of its smart ring. Attendees of joint events will be able to experience its opportunities themselves.

HyperRing showcases its new wearable in collab with The College of Extraordinary Experiences

According to the joint official statement, HyperRing, a producer of cutting-edge wearable digital devices for various use cases at the intersection of DePIN, AI, Web3 and IoT, and The College of Extraordinary Experiences have entered into a long-term strategic collaboration.

We are proud to share this snippet of our ring reveal at the Extraordinary College event today✨



In just 6-7 weeks, we developed a platform that allows attendees to seamlessly access a directory of contacts and instantly add connections to their phones with a simple scan. pic.twitter.com/yWGCWFYYzQ — HyperRingCo (@HyperRingco) September 27, 2024

In a pilot event held at the globally renowned experience design center, delegates had the unique opportunity to experience HyperRing’s capabilities.

Advertisement

Hosted at the Kliczków Castle in Poland from Sept. 15-19, the 2024 edition of The College of Extraordinary Experiences brought together thought leaders from diverse industries and countries around the world to learn about and experience design in a hands-on way. The HyperRing team used the platform to demonstrate a pilot run of their wearable smart ring.

The customized rings not only enhanced the sense of connection and belonging among attendees but streamlined the networking process. With the ability to scan and instantly connect, delegates were able to forgo the hassle of manually entering phone numbers and social media handles, allowing for quicker and more efficient interactions.

Hyper Experiences app invites Web3 enthusiasts to try new tools

The partner of the JV and cofounder of The College of Extraordinary Experiences, Paul Bulencea, is excited by the opportunities the new collaboration and joint events unlock for existing and potential HyperRing customers:

The Experience Ring brings people together through curated global connections, supporting lasting relationships that extend beyond the initial encounter. By helping individuals find one another, host each other, and share extraordinary experiences, it creates a platform for spontaneous connections and ongoing discovery, making the world feel closer and more connected.

More than 100 attendees of the event had an opportunity to explore the features and unique powers of HyperRing and use it to enhance interactions with their environment.

Developed especially for the meeting, a “Hyper Experiences” app paired with the HyperRing allowed attendees to seamlessly access a comprehensive directory of contacts and instantly add connections to their phones with a simple scan.