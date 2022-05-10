Hyperdex (HYP) One-for-All DeFi Asset Management Platform Goes Live in Mainnet

Hyperdex (HYP), a new-gen solution for portfolio management in DeFi segment, rolls out its three products in mainnet

Since the very first days of its mainnet launch, Hyperdex (HYP) platform allows traders with various strategies and experience in crypto to manage their portfolios in a safe and decentralized manner.

Hyperdex launches in mainnet to unlock unmatched opportunities for DeFi fans

As per the latest announcement shared by Hyperdex team, the entire stack of its products is now available in public mainnet after a major tech upgrade and third-party stress testing.

In its inaugural mainnet release, Hyperdex deployed three products (or "cubes"), i.e., Fixed Income, Algo Trading and Race Trading. Such a diversity of strategies will help new DeFi investors to study markets comfortably and responsibly.

The "Fixed Income" module allows traders to experiment with low-risk investing options. Its users receive fixed passive income over predetermined periods of time.

Being associated with moderate risks, Algo Trading module offers its clients a variable return over a specific time period, while Race Trading works not unlike the derivatives market: it allows traders to benefit from DeFi price fluctuations in either direction.

Manfredi Magris, Hyperdex co-founder, is excited by the set of opportunities his product opens for a new generation of DeFi investors across the globe:

Hyperdex was designed to drive down the complexity of DeFi investment, and to give users exposure to sophisticated products that were once the preserve of pros. Our Race Trading cube, for example, contains a simplified derivatives contract that makes it easy for anyone to experience the rewards of decentralized finance, all boosted by the HYP token.

HYP token to debut on major IDO launchpad

Hyperdex protocol has a well-designed and sustainable tokenomic design. It is based on HYP asset as a backbone element and building block of income strategies.

In the coming weeks, the team of Hyperdex is going to share the exact details of the HYP initial token sale, which will be organized in the form of an IDO.

Also, the team scheduled the launch of "Hypercubes," sophisticated investment strategies as well as native peer-to-peer crypto loans and an exchange platform.