HyperChainX (HYPER) up 175%, Here's Why This Token Is Trending

Tue, 01/31/2023 - 10:33
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
HyperChainX up 175% to maintain its prior bullish weekly growth
HyperChainX (HYPER) up 175%, Here's Why This Token Is Trending
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

HyperChainX (HYPER), which is revolutionizing the gaming industry with its all-in-one platform specifically designed for gamers, is leading the market momentum today. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the token is up by 175% and is changing hands at $0.00583. With this current price trend, the coin is now up by more than 1,422.16% over the past week.

HYPER-USD Chart
Image Source: CoinMarketCap

The HyperChainX growth is not unusual as the token is known for its high volatility. Earlier this month, the token surged by over 115%, a growth rate that at the time represented the coin's best jump in more than a year.

The consistency in HYPER's growth is now gradually changing the narrative surrounding the token, and for a coin that is not a meme coin, the massive rally is now being considered a likely indication of a new era for a token that touched its all-time high (ATH) of $0.007256 earlier today.

Related
HyperChainX (HYPER) Soars 115%, Is there Driving Force Behind This Token?

The current growth is being fueled completely by FOMO (Fear of Missing Out), as a review of the protocol's official social media platforms did not reveal that there is any major update to hinge the growth on.

Altcoins decoupling from Bitcoin

The crypto ecosystem is currently undergoing a major price retracement, which has seen the combined market cap drop by 0.90% to $1.04 trillion. Bitcoin (BTC), the obvious market mover, is down by 1.41% to $22,901.78, per data from CoinMarketCap.

Despite Bitcoin's influence, there is a number of altcoins that have decoupled from their bearish trend to chart their own growth paths. While HyperChainX is the most notable today, coins like Binance Coin (BNB), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Litecoin (LTC), among others, are also recording bullish growths at this time.

With the majority of the top 100 coins still in profit over the past month, many analysts are optimistic that this current slump is a healthy correction.

#HyperChainX News
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Dogecoin Creator Highlights Whopping 450,000,000 DOGE Transaction
01/31/2023 - 11:55
Dogecoin Creator Highlights Whopping 450,000,000 DOGE Transaction
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image SHIB Burn Rate Jumps 4,506%, Burning Tens of Millions of Shiba Inu
01/31/2023 - 11:49
SHIB Burn Rate Jumps 4,506%, Burning Tens of Millions of Shiba Inu
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ripple v. SEC: Favorable Precedent Could Be Set for Lawsuit Based on This Ruling in Ally Case
01/31/2023 - 11:01
Ripple v. SEC: Favorable Precedent Could Be Set for Lawsuit Based on This Ruling in Ally Case
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide