Highly Volatile Cryptocurrencies Pose Risks to Consumers and Financial Markets, Senator Warren Tells SEC

US Senator Elizabeth Warren warned of increasing risks of cryptocurrencies to regular consumers and financial markets, slammed the SEC for lack of proper regulation

As reported by Reuters, the US Senator Warren has voiced her fears of the growing risks imposed by volatile and opaque cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.) on regular US consumers and US financial markets.

She criticized the SEC for being unable to offer and introduce proper regulation for this growing industry.

Warren is a member of the Democratic party who is the chairperson of the Senate Banking Committee's Subcommittee on Economic Policy.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin, Ethereum and other digital currencies are declining. BTC and ETH are down 5 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively.

On Wednesday, she sent an official letter to the head of the SEC regulatory agency Gary Gensler, urging him to get down to work, create and implement legislation to get the fast-growing crypto industry under control.

Warren stated that she expects a reply from the chief of the SEC by July 28 in order to protect crypto investors and traders and lay the basis for the legislation for the crypto market which is growing at a fast pace.

In her letter, Warren stated: