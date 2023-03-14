Here's What Pushed Ethereum (ETH) Higher After Market Dip: Details

Tue, 03/14/2023 - 12:22
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Movement may have surprised traders
Here's What Pushed Ethereum (ETH) Higher After Market Dip: Details
Cover image via unsplash.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum (ETH), continued to rally on Tuesday, extending a three-day winning streak.

Ethereum rose to intraday highs of $1,701 before settling to trade at $1,686 at press time, still up 9% in the last 24 hours.

The movement may have surprised traders who had previously wagered on falling prices following the closure of two important crypto-friendly banks last week and the USDC stablecoin depegging.

When the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation announced that Silicon Valley Bank depositors will have complete access to their money after confirming a successful transfer of deposits to a new bridge bank, investors' sentiment improved.

Here's what pushed ETH higher

In positive news, crypto exchange Binance announced the conversion of $1 billion worth of Binance USD (BUSD) to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), BNB coin (BNB) and other tokens to support the market.

The transaction from Binance's industry fund, which occurred Monday, probably increased buying pressure. Bitcoin regained the $24,500 mark, while Ether briefly touched the $1,700 mark.

A group of individuals that might have caused buying pressure for Ethereum (ETH) are whales or large holders with 1,000 to 10,000 coins.

According to Santiment data shared by crypto analyst Ali, this category of holders added around 400,000 ETH to its holdings, worth around $600 million, as the market plunged following the Silvergate buzz and, most recently, the SVB failure.

About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

