Here's How XRP Holders Might Receive Flare Tokens After Distribution Threshold Is Reached

Sat, 01/14/2023 - 14:06
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Voting on Flare proposal will start in one week
Here's How XRP Holders Might Receive Flare Tokens After Distribution Threshold Is Reached
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Flare Network has announced that the 66% distribution threshold for the vote on FIP01 has been surpassed. Voting on the Flare proposal will start in one week, and the voting period will last one week as well.

This FIP01 proposal, if passed, consists of a set of changes that would impact the distribution and inflation of the Flare blockchain's native token, FLR, together with changes in payout structure and recipients of the Cross Chain Incentive Pool.

In the voting phase, 85% of all FLR belonging to Flare entities and teams are escrowed and cannot vote; the Flare Foundation's related entities may not vote.

In a thread of tweets, Hugo Philion, co-founder and CEO of Flare Network, highlights the benefits and demerits of the proposal for XRP holders who participated in the 2020 snapshot.

He highlighted the demerits of the proposal: "FIP01 negatives for 2020 snapshot participants — FLR must be wrapped to receive the full and final distribution. Depending on participation, you may end with less than expected under the 2020 snapshot."

XRP holders would need to wrap their Flare tokens to receive full and final distribution.
 
On the other hand, the benefits are "it removes the risk of reliance on exchanges that may fail. Depending on participation, you may end up with more FLR than expected under the 2020 snapshot."

Receiving more FLR tokens is dependent on whether the level of staking on Flare is anywhere near the industry average.

FLR to be distributed over next 36 months

The total number of tokens allotted for public distribution is 28,524,921,372 FLR, regardless of whether FIP01 is approved or not. This equals a ratio of 1.0073 FLR for every 1.0000 XRP held.

Related
Flare (FLR) Token Airdrop Distribution to XRP Holders Completed by Binance: Details

The Flare token distribution, which started on Jan. 9, marks the first 15% of the overall public token distribution; the Flare (FLR) tokens were distributed to eligible users at a ratio of 1 XRP to 0.1511 FLR. The remaining 85% will be allocated over 36 months.

#Flare News #XRP
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Optimism (OP), Polygon (MATIC) or Arbitrum: Which Ethereum L2 Is Dominant?
01/14/2023 - 15:43
Optimism (OP), Polygon (MATIC) or Arbitrum: Which Ethereum L2 Is Dominant?
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Surprising Bitcoin (BTC) Price Spike Driven by Whales, Data Says
01/14/2023 - 15:23
Surprising Bitcoin (BTC) Price Spike Driven by Whales, Data Says
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 14
01/14/2023 - 14:38
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 14
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk