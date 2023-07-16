Is Bitcoin About to Skyrocket? This Indicator Says Maybe

Bitcoin may be poised for price growth, according to Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), widely-used tool in technical analysis

The sentiment in the Bitcoin market is showing signs of potential growth , according to the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), a popular technical analysis tool. Jake Wujastyk, a well-known financial analyst, recently pointed out on Twitter that Bitcoin has seen an upside MACD cross, indicating possible bullish momentum.

The MACD indicator is a tool used by traders to identify possible buy and sell points. It can be applied to Bitcoin as part of a trader's technical analysis toolkit. This indicator, often used in stock markets, is equally beneficial in the world of cryptocurrency.

When calculating the MACD line for Bitcoin, one subtracts the 26-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) from the 12-day EMA of the cryptocurrency's price. This MACD line forms a large part of the signal generation process. A second key calculation is the Signal Line, which is typically a 9-day EMA of the MACD line itself. The interplay between these two lines helps traders make decisions about buying or selling Bitcoin.

Bitcoin has been battling to consolidate above the $31,000 level after recently crossing this threshold following a positive ruling in the Ripple v. SEC case . Despite the upward swing, Bitcoin continues to face resistance.

Data from CoinGecko reveals that the flagship currency is currently sitting at the $30,305 level on major spot exchanges, teetering around the $30,000 mark. Its market cap is nearing $590 billion and 24-hour trading volume surpassing $7.6 billion.

According to data from CoinGecko, Bitcoin is down approximately 56% from its record high of $69,044.77, which it hit on Nov. 10, 2021.

Renowned cryptocurrency enthusiast and CEO of Galaxy Digital, Mike Novogratz, has been keeping a close eye on four potential bullish catalysts for the crypto market. According to his recent tweet, these include the Federal Reserve pausing rate hikes, Ripple winning its lawsuit, the approval of a Bitcoin ETF and Binance settling with the Feds.