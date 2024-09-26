    Head of SEC. That's Job I Would Take: Pro-Crypto Billionaire Mark Cuban

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Mark Cuban said he would take the post of SEC chair if he got a chance
    Thu, 26/09/2024 - 12:39
    Head of SEC. That's Job I Would Take: Pro-Crypto Billionaire Mark Cuban
    In a recent interview to the Fox News channel Mark Cuban stated that he would gladly take up the position of the head of the SEC if he were offered to. Cuban is well-known for his support of cryptocurrencies – not only Bitcoin but also altcoins, such as Dogecoin, Solana, etc.

    Mark Cuban would agree to lead the SEC if offered

    He chose that position as desirable one, when the anchor wondered if Cuban would want to take any major regulatory role, such the US Treasury Secretary or anything similar.

    “Head of the SEC,” Cuban then responded, “that's the job I would take.” Currently, this position is occupied by Gary Gensler who has been leading a pretty aggressive war action against cryptocurrency companies, mostly crypto exchanges, claiming all cryptocurrencies, except Bitcoin and Ethereum, to be unregistered securities. The largest case of the SEC in this sense has been its four-year-long case against Ripple, in which the latter has scored two crucial wins over the past year.

    Major Ripple advocate John Deaton shared that tweet, adding his comment. Deaton said that even though someone could disagree with Cuban on some specific issued, still “Mark would be a breath of fresh air and a welcomed change from the lawlessness of @GaryGensler.”

    Deaton reminded his X community that in 2008 the SEC initiated a lawsuit against Cuban, claiming that the billionaire and investor traded on non-public information. In 2013, the court proclaimed Cuban not guilty and the SEC lost the case.

    Cuban hints Gensler should quit the SEC

    Earlier this week, the pro-crypto billionaire investor Cuban published a tweet, in which he hinted that Gary Gensler should resign from his position of the SEC chairman. In that social media post, the billionaire slammed Gensler for his method of regulation through litigation.

    In that post, Cuban commented on a tweet by US Congressman Richie Torres, who grilled Gensler in Congress with a question as to whether a ticket to a Yankees game would be considered a security if resold on a secondary market as it often happens to sports game tickets.

    In the post, Torres said that he does not see much difference between an NFT and a Yankees ticket.

    “You leaving is worth a point in GDP growth,” tweeted Cuban addressing Gensler.

    #Mark Cuban #Gary Gensler
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

