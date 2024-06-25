Advertisement
AD

    Half Billion in Bitcoin Purchased in Single Day, Here's Monster That Did It

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Unknown entities scooped up close to half a billion US dollars in Bitcoin on Monday
    Tue, 25/06/2024 - 15:08
    Half Billion in Bitcoin Purchased in Single Day, Here's Monster That Did It
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    IntoTheBlock on-chain data aggregator has reported that while the cryptocurrency market has been hit by massive FUD, the largest Bitcoin whales continue to accumulate the world’s flagship digital currency no matter what.

    This has happened while other large whales are dumping large amounts of BTC.

    Largest whales scoop up half billion in Bitcoin

    According to a recent statement made by IntoTheBlock, the number of Bitcoin’s largest wallets has surged to the highest peak since May this year. These wallets in total hold 0.1% of the total Bitcoin supply. On Monday, they accumulated another 7,130 BTC, which is worth $436 million.

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum ETF Approval May Be Imminent as VanEck Steps Up
    Ethereum ETF Approval May Be Imminent as VanEck Steps Up
    If Bitcoin (BTC) Drops Below $57,000, These 3 Things Will Happen
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Reveals Secret to Surviving Crypto Bloodbath
    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Waits to Buy More Bitcoin: 'Rough Times Ahead'

    That is not the only recent large Bitcoin purchase they made. As reported by Akrham, the German government continues to sell BTC. Earlier today, this entity transferred 400 Bitcoins to major cryptocurrency trading platforms Coinbase and Kraken. This amount of BTC is evaluated at roughly $24.34 million.

    However, the first transfer to exchanges took place last week, when the German government sent an impressive 1,700 BTC to Coinbase, Bitstamp and Kraken.

    Related
    Tue, 06/25/2024 - 06:37
    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Waits to Buy More Bitcoin: 'Rough Times Ahead'
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Bitcoin plunges below $60,000

    On Monday, the world’s leading digital currency astonished the market when it suddenly took a major dive, plunging from $62,680 to the $59,220 zone. This was the peak of massive outflows that were recorded from Bitcoin over the last week. According to a recent CoinShares report, a whopping $630 million were withdrawn from BTC.

    Today, Bitcoin has made a successful attempt to regain some of its losses and recovered to $61,152, where it is changing hands at the time of this writing.

    #Bitcoin #Cryptocurrency Whales
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    Advertisement
    related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits Crucial Point on Chart: Analyst
    Jun 25, 2024 - 15:02
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits Crucial Point on Chart: Analyst
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Notcoin (NOT) Burns $3 Million and Announces New Tokenomics
    Jun 25, 2024 - 15:02
    Notcoin (NOT) Burns $3 Million and Announces New Tokenomics
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Michael Saylor Issues Crucial BTC Tip Amid Bitcoin Price Uncertainty
    Jun 25, 2024 - 15:02
    Michael Saylor Issues Crucial BTC Tip Amid Bitcoin Price Uncertainty
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Top Perp DEX SynFutures Crosses $100 Billion Ahead of Blast Airdrop
    House of ZK is Bringing the Future of Blockchain Connectivity to Brussels
    Your Exclusive Gateway to Japan’s Web3 Frontier - Detailed Agenda of IVS Crypto 2024 KYOTO and Japan Blockchain Week
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Half Billion in Bitcoin Purchased in Single Day, Here's Monster That Did It
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits Crucial Point on Chart: Analyst
    Notcoin (NOT) Burns $3 Million and Announces New Tokenomics
    Show all