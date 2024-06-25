Half Billion in Bitcoin Purchased in Single Day, Here's Monster That Did It

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

IntoTheBlock on-chain data aggregator has reported that while the cryptocurrency market has been hit by massive FUD, the largest Bitcoin whales continue to accumulate the world’s flagship digital currency no matter what.

This has happened while other large whales are dumping large amounts of BTC.

Largest whales scoop up half billion in Bitcoin

According to a recent statement made by IntoTheBlock, the number of Bitcoin’s largest wallets has surged to the highest peak since May this year. These wallets in total hold 0.1% of the total Bitcoin supply. On Monday, they accumulated another 7,130 BTC, which is worth $436 million.

Despite market FUD, the net inflow to Bitcoin's largest wallets reached its highest level since late May.



That is not the only recent large Bitcoin purchase they made. As reported by Akrham, the German government continues to sell BTC. Earlier today, this entity transferred 400 Bitcoins to major cryptocurrency trading platforms Coinbase and Kraken. This amount of BTC is evaluated at roughly $24.34 million.

However, the first transfer to exchanges took place last week, when the German government sent an impressive 1,700 BTC to Coinbase, Bitstamp and Kraken.

Bitcoin plunges below $60,000

On Monday, the world’s leading digital currency astonished the market when it suddenly took a major dive, plunging from $62,680 to the $59,220 zone. This was the peak of massive outflows that were recorded from Bitcoin over the last week. According to a recent CoinShares report, a whopping $630 million were withdrawn from BTC.

Today, Bitcoin has made a successful attempt to regain some of its losses and recovered to $61,152, where it is changing hands at the time of this writing.