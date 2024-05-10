Advertisement
AD

    Hacker Makes Rare Move to Refund Stolen $71 Million In Crypto

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    $71 million theft: Hacker makes unexpected refund gesture
    Fri, 10/05/2024 - 12:05
    Hacker Makes Rare Move to Refund Stolen $71 Million In Crypto
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    After all hope was lost in a recent Phishing attack involving a trader, the hacker has shown a gesture of good faith with a partial refund. According to crypto analytics provider Lookonchain, a trader reportedly lost 1,155 WBTC worth $71 million to a Phishing attack about six days ago.

    Advertisement

    As described at the time, there was what appeared to be address poisoning in the transaction. The scammer generated an address similar to one owned by the victim, as showcased by the initial and concluding alphanumeric symbols. This hacker then funded the fake address with $0 and, as such, it appeared in the victim’s transaction history.

    Related
    $68 Million Mistake: Funds of Scammed Crypto Trader Already Converted to Ethereum

    Without suspecting anything as the middle part of most addresses is typically obscured, the victim sent a massive $71 million to the hacker. While many of these attack strategies are common, this has been the most publicized in recent times.

    In a unique turn of events, Lookonchain revealed that the hacker had started refunding the stolen funds, which were converted to Ethereum. At the time of the update, a total of 4,676 ETH, worth about $14.2 million, have been refunded to the victim. As it stands, it remains unclear if the refund is based on generosity or as a whitehat event where the hacker ends up getting a bounty.

    While the refund of the stolen funds is a great gesture, this is not the first time such an action has been taken by hackers. There are precedents in this regard. The biggest chunk of stolen money that was refunded belonged to DeFi protocol Poly Network. The hacker, who ripped off over $600 million in the stolen funds, returned all the money, to the amazement of many.

    Related
    Crypto Fraud on Rise Again, Here's Why

    There are many cases of scams in the crypto ecosystem lately, with hackers now resorting to AI technologies like Deepfakes to swindle gullible victims. Rather than relying on refunds, industry leaders are sensitizing communities to adopting the best safety standards to prevent falling prey to scams.

    #Scam Alert
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image Shiba Inu Whales Disappearing? SHIB Large Transactions Plummet
    2024/05/10 12:00
    Shiba Inu Whales Disappearing? SHIB Large Transactions Plummet
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Ethereum (ETH) Gas Fees at Multi-Month Lows, Data Says
    2024/05/10 12:00
    Ethereum (ETH) Gas Fees at Multi-Month Lows, Data Says
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image Deutsche Bank Issues Major Stablecoin Warning
    2024/05/10 12:00
    Deutsche Bank Issues Major Stablecoin Warning
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    What's a BFG Token? | 100% Project’s Revenue for BFG Support
    CARV Announces up-to-100% Node Buyback Program to Chaperone its Node Launch and Hyperscale its Data Layer
    iFX EXPO International 2024: Don’t Miss Out
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Hacker Makes Rare Move to Refund Stolen $71 Million In Crypto
    Shiba Inu Whales Disappearing? SHIB Large Transactions Plummet
    Ethereum (ETH) Gas Fees at Multi-Month Lows, Data Says
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD