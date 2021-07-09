Guggenheim’s Scott Minerd Doesn’t See “Any Reason” to Own Bitcoin Right Now

News
Fri, 07/09/2021 - 18:43
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Guggenheim’s Scott Minerd has doubled down on his $10,000 Bitcoin prediction
Guggenheim’s Scott Minerd Doesn’t See “Any Reason” to Own Bitcoin Right Now
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

During a July 9 interview with CNBC’s Brian Sullivan, Scott Minerd, chief investment officer at Guggenheim Partners Global, said that there’s no reason to own Bitcoin at the moment.  

He's doubling down on his $10,000 call since he's convinced that the crypto market crash is far from over: 

Look at where we are. I really do believe this is probably a crash, and a crash would mean we’d be down 70 to 80 percent. Let’s just say it’s between $10,000 and $15,000.”      

Minerd points to the fact that parabolic markets are “impossible” to sustain.

While one would think that a normal correction would not exceed 50 percent, the executive claims that the history of crypto points to a much deeper drawdown.

He advises speculators to aim for a lower price: 

If you are going to be a speculator, speculate that it’s heading lower.   

Related
Someone Just Paid $12 Million Worth of Crypto for 101-Carat Diamond

No change of heart

As reported by U.Today, Minerd opined that $10,000 would be Bitcoin’s “ultimate bottom” last month.

His comments came just days after the cryptocurrency plunged to a five-month low of $28,600, but managed to swiftly recover. 

Despite Bitcoin’s resilience above the make-it-or-break-it $30,000 level, Minerd remains bearish on the leading cryptocurrency since he believes that it would be “very hard” for the market to reverse course after such a massive correction.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $33,479 on the Bitstamp exchange, down almost 49 percent from its April peak. 

BTC
Image by tradingview.com
#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Guggenheim’s Scott Minerd Doesn’t See “Any Reason” to Own Bitcoin Right Now
07/09/2021 - 18:43

Guggenheim’s Scott Minerd Doesn’t See “Any Reason” to Own Bitcoin Right Now
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Someone Just Paid $12 Million Worth of Crypto for 101-Carat Diamond
07/09/2021 - 16:54

Someone Just Paid $12 Million Worth of Crypto for 101-Carat Diamond

Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Ripple vs. SEC: Here's When William Hinman's Deposition May Take Place
07/09/2021 - 15:44

Ripple vs. SEC: Here's When William Hinman's Deposition May Take Place
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya