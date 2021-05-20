Guggenheim CIO Now Says Cryptocurrencies Are Tulips After Predicting $600,000 Bitcoin

News
Thu, 05/20/2021 - 05:46
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Mike Novogratz agrees with Scott Minerd, saying that only the best projects will survive
Guggenheim CIO Now Says Cryptocurrencies Are Tulips After Predicting $600,000 Bitcoin
Cover image via www.guggenheiminvestments.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Scott Minerd, the chief investment officer of Guggenheim Investments, has rehashed the most overused critique of cryptocurrencies, comparing them to the Dutch tulip bubble from the 17th century in his recent tweet:

Crypto has proven to be Tulipmania. As prices rise, tulip bulbs and #crypto currencies multiply until supply swamps demand at previous market clearing prices.

Minerd’s bearish take comes after the cryptocurrency market cap shed $1.4 trillion in eight days.  

On May 19, the industry saw its worst crash since March 13, 2020, with multiple major altcoins erasing more than half of their value.

As reported by U.Today, Guggenheim predicted that Bitcoin could climb to $600,000 in early February.

Related
Mike Novogratz Reveals How Much of His Total Net Worth Is in Crypto

Novogratz agrees

While Minerd’s comment has attracted strong rebukes within the community, but Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz claims that he has a point:

Bitball Bitball

This is an interesting point. The proliferation of cryptos is a supply response that overwhelms demand. Same happened in 2017. Strong belief that the best projects with utility and community will survive and thrive.

Novogratz is a strong critic of meme coins like Dogecoin.

#Bitcoin News #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Guggenheim CIO Now Says Cryptocurrencies Are Tulips After Predicting $600,000 Bitcoin
05/20/2021 - 05:46

Guggenheim CIO Now Says Cryptocurrencies Are Tulips After Predicting $600,000 Bitcoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Judge Delivers Blow to Ripple Over Foreign Discovery
05/20/2021 - 04:19

Judge Delivers Blow to Ripple Over Foreign Discovery
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman Says Bitcoin Cult Can Survive "Indefinitely"
05/19/2021 - 18:52

Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman Says Bitcoin Cult Can Survive "Indefinitely"
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

Featured videos

Subscribe to U.Today
TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img