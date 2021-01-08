ENG
Grayscale Plans to Double Its Headcount

News
Fri, 01/08/2021 - 06:14
Alex Dovbnya
Grayscale is now seeing participation from pension funds and endowments
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Grayscale’s newly appointed CEO, Michael Sonnenshein, recently told Bloomberg that the firm plans to double its staff this year. It currently employs 24 people.   

The firm will continue to focus on advertising, with its new cryptocurrency commercial debuting soon.

Making Bitcoin even scarcer

According to its Jan. 7 update, Grayscale’s family of products currently has $27.4 billion worth of cryptocurrencies under management. Its Bitcoin trust alone has surpassed $23 billion.        

Image by @Grayscale

Sonnenshein said that his asset management firm planned to unveil six new products in 2021.

He went on to mention that growing inflows into Grayscale Bitcoin Trust are making the world’s largest cryptocurrency even scarcer: 

“This is a verifiable scarce asset and so when there are mechanisms that are removing them from circulation, that’s inherently making it an even scarcer asset.”

On-boarding pension funds and endowments   

Sonnenshein also added that pension funds and endowments, not just hedge funds, were seeking exposure to Bitcoin: 

“We’ve started to see participation not just from the hedge fund segment, which we’ve long seen participation from, but now it’s recently from other institutions, pensions, and endowments.”

Furthermore, he claimed that the sizes of their allocations were increasing at a rapid pace.   

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

