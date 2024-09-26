    Grayscale Names Top 20 Cryptocurrencies with High Potential

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Grayscale believes that these 20 cryptocurrency assets should be on investors' radar
    Thu, 26/09/2024 - 20:48
    
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Grayscale Research has published a new list of 20 digital assets that have high potential in the fourth quarter of the year. 

    While compiling its list, the research arm of the leading asset manager takes into account such factors as possible catalysts, network adoption, potential risk factors, and so on. 

    During this water, Grayscale Research has added a total of six new digital assets to its list. These include Sui (SUI), Optimism (OP), Helium (HNT), Bittensor (TAO), UMA Protocol (UMA), and Celo (CELO). 

    
    Grayscale claims that these Sui and Optimism are meant to represent high-performance infrastructure. 

    It noted that Sui, a third-generation blockchain, had surpassed "Ethereum killer" Solana in terms of transaction speed. SOL, the native token of the Solana blockchain, is, of course, also on this list. As for Optimism, it mentioned the "Superchain" network of chains that share a common open-source technology stack. 

    UMA, an oracle network, is expected to benefit from the growing popularity of prediction market Polymarket. Meanwhile, Celo could see some upside due to growing stablecoin adoption. 

    Grayscale has included Helium, a blockchain-based network for enabling Internet of Things (IoT) devices, due to its ability to generate steady revenue. 

    Finally, Bittensnor could be seen as an artificial intelligence (AI) play. The project aims to merge AI and with blockchain, contributing to the former's decentralization. 

    Meanwhile, ThorChain (RUNE), Raydium (RAY), and some other coins have dropped out of the top 20.

