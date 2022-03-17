Grayscale Founder Teases Dogecoin Community in Recent Tweet: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Barry Silbert, founder and CEO of DCG, the parent company of Grayscale, has taken to Twitter to post a hilarious comparison of the top cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, XRP and Zcash to different music bands.

The DCG founder, however, left the Dogecoin community puzzled with a question mark and by not giving a comparison for the largest meme coin.

Bitcoin = Pink Floyd

Ethereum = U2

Litecoin = Eagles

XRP = Coldplay

Zcash = Radiohead

Dogecoin = ? — Barry Silbert (@BarrySilbert) March 17, 2022

The top exec compares Bitcoin to Pink Floyd, an English rock band formed in London in 1964. The second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum (ETH), was likened to U2, an Irish rock band from Dublin, formed in 1976. Litecoin was compared to the Eagles, one of the most successful musical acts of the 1970s in North America. XRP is likened to Coldplay, a British rock band formed in London in 1996. Barry Silbert makes a funny comparison of Privacy Coin and ZCash to Radiohead, an English rock band formed in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, in 1985.

Interestingly, the "old country" music groups the DCG founder alludes to were formed in the 1970s-1990s, pointing to the fact that these digital assets have been around for a number of years.

The intended message behind the DCG founder's recently posted tweet remains unclear, but many started sharing memes and funny responses to Dogecoin, as intended: jokes.

Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency created by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, was created as a "joke," making fun of the wild speculation in cryptocurrencies at the time.

Dogecoin since inception

Dogecoin, the meme coin that started it all, marked its eighth anniversary, as reported by U.Today on Dec. 6 last year.

With the help of high-profile proponent Elon Musk, other celebrities and incessant media coverage, Dogecoin had surged significantly in early 2021, captivating the entire investing community.

The Bitcoin parody has also inspired a whole bunch of copycats, with Ethereum-based Shiba Inu becoming its most prominent knock-off. At a present price of $0.117, Dogecoin is down 84% from its all-time high of $0.73 reached in May 2021.