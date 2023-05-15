GoMining Marks Two-Year Anniversary With Rebranding, Continues Offering Decentralized Staking and NFT Mining Opportunities

GoMining, an infrastructure project designed to introduce Bitcoin (BTC) mining opportunities to a greater audience, is celebrating its second anniversary with a major rebranding and a gamified initiative with integrated NFTs.

GoMining Turns Two, Shares Rebranding Details

GoMining, a blockchain company that offers hassle-free services, has recently celebrated its 2-year anniversary and rebranding efforts. With a focus on transparency and accessibility, GoMining has made significant strides in the blockchain industry.

First of all, a deep rebranding campaign was carried out on the platform. According to company CEO Mark Zalan, the team has created a brand that is scalable and adaptable to future expansion and developments by the project:

“The new name better reflects the essence of the token and NFT products and helps to avoid confusion with other projects. By selecting a name that reflects our core values and vision, we believe that we can create a strong and recognizable brand that will continue to evolve and grow”

The platform's core cryptocurrency asset, GoMining Token, is equipped with an additional layer of utility. Through a fixed staking program, users are now able to lock their tokens for three months. APR rates are set at 20%, rewards are paid in GoMining tokens.

The flexible staking offers daily rewards in Bitcoin (BTC), the world's largest cryptocurrency with different APR rates.

Immersive NFT Game Goes Live For Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Enthusiasts

GoMining also possesses a set of NFT images designed as miners backed by real computing power that mines Bitcoin. With these NFTs, crypto users are invited to play a unique game that closely emulates the specifications of the bitcoin (BTC) mining process.

Not unlike “real” proof-of-work hash mining, users can solve blocks and create “mining pools” to make their cryptocurrency strategies more profitable.

A long-term ambassador and supporter of GoMining, UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, one of the most decorated MMA fighters in the world, also offers his personal NFT collection on GoMining.

The involvement of a highly respected and successful individual like Khabib Nurmagomedov as a long-term ambassador and supporter of GoMining, as well as his personal NFT collection being offered on the platform, adds a level of trust and credibility to the project.

GoMining paid over 1,600 BTC to its users

Since its launch in 2021, the company has expanded its initial issue of 100 million tokens to 432,936,022, with a goal of reaching 10 trillion. It has paid out 1,610 BTC to its token holder and issued 10,000 NFTs. Having 9 data centers in various parts of the world, GoMining has also increased its overall hash power from 100,000 TH/s to 1,252,467.37 TH/s, providing greater efficiency and profitability for its clients.

GoMining's CEO Mark Zalan has stated that the company's goals for the next two years include not only attracting a large number of users, but also creating a community of blockchain enthusiasts. The primary aim is to simplify bitcoin mining and alter the world's perception of blockchain technology. The team wants to educate and raise awareness about the technology's benefits and uses to have a positive impact on both the industry and society.

At present, GoMining Token is available on both centralized (Bittrex, MEXC Global, HitBTC, gate io, etc.) and decentralized (PancakeSwap and Uniswap) exchanges.