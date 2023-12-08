Gaming Blockchain Oasys Partners With Fireblocks: Details

A newly announced integration is set to significantly enhance the Web3 game development landscape by helping developers address key challenges in digital asset management and security.

Advertisement

Oasys teams up with Fireblocks for better asset safety in Web3 gaming

Oasys, a new-gen, highly scalable Layer-1 hub and Ethereum-based L2 for gaming, confirmed its strategic alliance with Fireblocks, an innovative digital assets infrastructure provider. The two teams will collaborate on establishing secure and robust asset management infrastructure for Web3 gamers.

Image by Oasys

As the collaboration kicks off, game developers using the Oasys chain will be able to concentrate more on creative endeavors and less on the complexities of moving, storing and managing digital assets on various L1 and L2 blockchains.

Daiki Moriyama, Director of Oasys, is certain of the disruptive potential of this collaboration for the developer experience (DX) in the GameFi and play-to-earn segments:

This collaboration with Fireblocks marks a significant milestone in our journey towards broader adoption of blockchain technology in the gaming sector (...) Together we are laser-focused on setting a new standard for secure and seamless game development in Web3.

As covered by U.Today previously, Oasys organized a gaming hackathon in August in Singapore together with tech heavyweights Ubisoft and AWS.

The aggregated prize pool across various tracks totaled $42,000 in crypto.

Oasys advances network of partnerships

Stephen Richardson, Head of APAC and Managing Director, Financial Markets at Fireblocks, is excited by the opportunities this collaboration unlocks for crypto-focused game devs:

Game developers want to focus on creating compelling games, not worrying about whether their digital assets are being managed securely and efficiently. The integration of Fireblocks into the Oasys ecosystem represents a significant leap forward in making web3 gaming more accessible, secure and developer-friendly.

Fireblocks is a leading digital asset infrastructure provider, currently securing over 170 million wallets for some of the world’s biggest Web3, fintech, brands, financial institutions, corporates and crypto companies, including BNY Mellon, BNP Paribas, ANZ Bank, Flipkart, Revolut, eToro, NuBank and more.

Oasys scored a number of massive partnerships in Q4, 2023. As U.Today reported previously, it started a joint program with Singularity.

In September, the gaming-optimized blockchain also teamed up with GroundX, a subsidiary of Korea’s mobile giant Kakao.