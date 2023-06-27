FTX's SBF Fails to Get Criminal Charges Dismissed

Tue, 06/27/2023 - 18:43
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Judge Lewis Kaplan has denied his motion to dismiss or sever most of the charges in his thirteen-count criminal indictment
FTX's SBF Fails to Get Criminal Charges Dismissed
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX.com and Alameda Research, is facing a major setback in his legal defense as Judge Lewis Kaplan denied his motion to dismiss or sever most of the charges in his thirteen-count criminal indictment.

Bankman-Fried, also known as SBF, stands accused of perpetrating an alleged multi-billion-dollar fraud in his operation of cryptocurrency ventures.

The charges against SBF, which emerged after his extradition from The Bahamas, included those added post-extradition, have been upheld by Judge Kaplan.

Judge Kaplan held that SBF's arguments that the charges violated the "rule of specialty" lacked standing, and given that The Bahamas has not raised objections against the new charges, they will not be dismissed.

However, Judge Kaplan mentioned this decision is without prejudice and could be revisited if The Bahamas was to object in the future.

Related
Vodafone and Cardano? Cryptic Tweet Stirs Speculation
Furthermore, the request to sever count 12, related to unlawful campaign contributions, was denied as well. SBF's arguments that this charge was not connected or part of a common scheme with the other charges, or that it would unduly prejudice the trial, were rejected by Judge Kaplan.

Kaplan also dismissed SBF's claim that in ten of the thirteen charges, the government failed to state an offense, stating that dismissal at this stage would be "an 'extraordinary remedy' reserved only for extremely limited circumstances implicating fundamental rights."

Bankman-Fried is facing charges based on allegations that he stole customer deposits from his cryptocurrency exchange, misusing billions in these funds for personal enrichment, speculative investments, and charitable donations.

#FTX #Cryptocurrency Crime #Sam Bankman-Fried
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for June 27
06/27/2023 - 18:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for June 27
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Greed Takes Over Crypto Market as Bitcoin (BTC) Prints Big Green Candle
06/27/2023 - 17:00
Greed Takes Over Crypto Market as Bitcoin (BTC) Prints Big Green Candle
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Back on Support: What's Next?
06/27/2023 - 17:00
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Back on Support: What's Next?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan