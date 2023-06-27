Vodafone and Cardano? Cryptic Tweet Stirs Speculation

Tue, 06/27/2023 - 16:30
Alex Dovbnya
Vodafone Germany may have just hinted at interest in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) of Cardano blockchain
Vodafone and Cardano? Cryptic Tweet Stirs Speculation
One of the world's largest telecommunications companies, Vodafone Germany, might have just given a nod to the Cardano blockchain and its non-fungible tokens (NFTs), according to a tweet from the company's official Twitter account.

Patrick Tobler, a developer at Cardano NFT project NMKR, picked up on the cryptic message, causing quite a stir within the Cardano community.

Tobler's tweets hint at the possibility of Vodafone minting NFTs using NMKR, but he leaves much of the interpretation up to speculation.

Further confirmation of Vodafone's foray into Cardano's NFT space comes from Twitter user Mantax. The user claims to be an employee of Vodafone Germany. "Yes I can verify it due I'm working at Vodafone Germany and try to push some innovation + I'm a legit Cardano Degen = Vodafone nfts on cardano," he tweeted.

Cardano (ADA) Might Hit Enormous New Record
Some users raised the possibility that the Vodafone account could have been hacked, citing the unusual nature of the tweets. The Cardano-related tweet was published in English despite the fact that all the other tweets were published in German. 

Whatever the reality of Vodafone's supposed endorsement of Cardano NFTs, it is clear that the cryptocurrency community is watching closely. As more traditional corporations show interest in blockchain technology and digital assets, events like these are likely to spark excitement and speculation.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

