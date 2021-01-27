First U.S. Municipal Government Now Hosts Bitcoin White Paper

News
Wed, 01/27/2021 - 18:32
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The government of Miami now hosts the Bitcoin white paper
First U.S. Municipal Government Now Hosts Bitcoin White Paper
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

The government of the City of Miami is now hosting the Bitcoin white paper on its website, becoming the very first U.S. city to embrace the world’s largest cryptocurrency.          

This is the doing of Francis Suarez, the city’s cryptocurrency-friendly mayor who claims to be working “day and night” to turn Miami into a new hub for the nascent industry:

The City of Miami believes in #Bitcoin and I’m working day and night to turn Miami into a hub for crypto innovation. Proud to say Miami is the first municipal government to host Satoshi’s White Paper on government site.  

Related BREAKING: MicroStrategy Scoops Up Another $10 Million Worth of Bitcoin
Related
BREAKING: MicroStrategy Scoops Up Another $10 Million Worth of Bitcoin
The most crypto-friendly mayor  

In his statement, Suarez states that Bitcoin could potentially transform the world:

Bitcoin, the decentralized financial network that allows individuals worldwide to store and send value to one another without intermediary agents like banks or payment processors, is a technology we believe will transform the world.

Back in December, Suarez floated the idea of putting one percent of Miami’s treasury into Bitcoin.

#Bitcoin News#Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Bitcoin Core Devs Remove BTC Whitepaper on Demands of Craig Wright Contrary to Earlier Reports
News
01/21/2021 - 10:23

Bitcoin Core Devs Remove BTC Whitepaper on Demands of Craig Wright Contrary to Earlier Reports

Yuri Molchan
article image BREAKING: MicroStrategy Scoops Up Another $10 Million Worth of Bitcoin
News
01/22/2021 - 13:51

BREAKING: MicroStrategy Scoops Up Another $10 Million Worth of Bitcoin

Alex Dovbnya
article image Institutional Demand Not Strong Enough to Push Bitcoin Above $40,000: JPMorgan
News
01/25/2021 - 06:15

Institutional Demand Not Strong Enough to Push Bitcoin Above $40,000: JPMorgan

Alex Dovbnya