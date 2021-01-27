First U.S. Municipal Government Now Hosts Bitcoin White Paper

The government of Miami now hosts the Bitcoin white paper

The government of the City of Miami is now hosting the Bitcoin white paper on its website, becoming the very first U.S. city to embrace the world’s largest cryptocurrency.



This is the doing of Francis Suarez, the city’s cryptocurrency-friendly mayor who claims to be working “day and night” to turn Miami into a new hub for the nascent industry:

The City of Miami believes in #Bitcoin and I’m working day and night to turn Miami into a hub for crypto innovation. Proud to say Miami is the first municipal government to host Satoshi’s White Paper on government site.

In his statement, Suarez states that Bitcoin could potentially transform the world:

Bitcoin, the decentralized financial network that allows individuals worldwide to store and send value to one another without intermediary agents like banks or payment processors, is a technology we believe will transform the world.

Back in December, Suarez floated the idea of putting one percent of Miami’s treasury into Bitcoin.