First Country to Adopt Bitcoin as President Adds "Laser Eyes"

News
Sun, 06/06/2021 - 05:58
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Nayib Bukele has added "laser eyes" to his Twitter profile picture
First Country to Adopt Bitcoin as President Adds "Laser Eyes"
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

While El Salvador is the smallest country in Central America, its president now has the most dangerous retinas among all world leaders.

39-year-old Nayib Bukele has just joined the “laser eyes” crowd on Twitter, displaying his support for Bitcoin to his 2.5 million followers.

El Salvador
Image by @nayibbukele

This comes after he made an announcement about sending a bill to congress to adopt the world’s largest cryptocurrency as the country’s legal tender.     

El Salvador has struck a partnership with Lightning payment app Strike. The news was revealed by founder and CEO Jack Mallers during the Bitcoin 2021 Conference on June 5.   

After entering the tropical nation, Strike also plans to introduce its app to the European market.

Related
Elon Musk Has Got Bitcoin Profile Picture on Twitter Again

10 million new users

In his Twitter thread, Mallers estimates that El Salvador will potentially bring 10 million more users into the Bitcoin ecosystem while highlighting the importance of financial inclusion:  

Financial inclusion is not only a moral imperative, but also a way to grow the country’s economy, providing access to credit, savings, investment and secure transactions.

Bitball Bitball

Some Salvadorans have already switched to crypto as part of the “Bitcoin Beach” social experiment that was organized on the coast of El Salvador where most people remain unbanked.

Overall, 70 percent of people in El Salvador do not have a bank account.

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image XRP-Friendly Bitrue Lists IOTA Against USDT: Details
06/07/2021 - 14:00

XRP-Friendly Bitrue Lists IOTA Against USDT: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Grayscale Holds Bitcoin Tight Despite Outflows and Massive Correction
06/07/2021 - 13:46

Grayscale Holds Bitcoin Tight Despite Outflows and Massive Correction
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Donald Trump Claims Bitcoin Is a Scam, Says It Should Be Regulated "Very Very High": Fox Business Interview
06/07/2021 - 13:43

Donald Trump Claims Bitcoin Is a Scam, Says It Should Be Regulated "Very Very High": Fox Business Interview
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya