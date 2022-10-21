Fidelity Extends Its Massive Crypto Hiring Push

Fri, 10/21/2022 - 19:07
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The financial giant wants to expand its cryptocurrency unit in spite the crypto market wipeout that took place earlier this year
Fidelity Extends Its Massive Crypto Hiring Push
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Financial giant Fidelity intends to hire 100 more people for its cryptocurrency unit over the next six months, Bloomberg reports

The new hiring push sets the Boston-based financial giant apart from some cryptocurrency companies that recently started firing their workforce en masse due to declining cryptocurrency prices.

Fidelity, which boasts $4.5 trillion worth of assets under management, likely wants to capitalize on these mass layoffs in order to attract more talent.

Related
Breaking: Polkadot's Gavin Wood Ditches CEO Role

The fact that the financial giant wants to grow its crypto unit underscores its belief in the long-term success of cryptocurrencies.

Fidelity was one of the first high-profile financial companies to dip its toes into crypto.

The Boston-based giant launched its dedicated cryptocurrency unit for Wall Street customers back in October 2018.

In May, Fidelity announced its plan to allow individuals to include Bitcoin in retirement plans.

In September, Mike Novogratz revealed that the mutual fund giant was intending to introduce cryptocurrencies for retail customers. This, of course, would have been a watershed moment for the industry given that Fidelity has millions of customers.

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Wants to Solve Twitter's Bot Problem
10/21/2022 - 20:23
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Wants to Solve Twitter's Bot Problem
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image "Solana Killer" Aptos Gets Exposure to 25 Million Users via This Integration
10/21/2022 - 16:03
"Solana Killer" Aptos Gets Exposure to 25 Million Users via This Integration
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image XRP Price Analysis for October 21
10/21/2022 - 15:52
XRP Price Analysis for October 21
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk