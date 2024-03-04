Advertisement
Fantom (FTM) Skyrockets 31% in Astonishing Comeback, Here's Why

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Price surge follows period of decline and consolidation
Mon, 4/03/2024 - 13:17
Fantom (FTM), the native token of the Fantom blockchain, has soared by over 31% in the past 24 hours.

The price increase follows a period of decline and consolidation, during which FTM fell by approximately 80% from highs of $0.566 on Dec. 26, 2023.

TradingView
FTM/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

FTM began a modest recovery from a low of $0.30 on Jan. 23, albeit still in consolidation. On March 3, the price burst out of the range, surpassing the previous barrier of $0.56. Following three days of advances, Fantom soared to an intraday high of $0.748 on Monday before receding.

At the time of writing, FTM was up 28.29% in the last 24 hours to $0.658. The token has likewise gained 59% in the last seven days.  

What are reasons for FTM's comeback?

As reported, the cryptocurrency market saw over $48.54 billion in capital inflows, the biggest since October 2021.  Bitcoin inched closer to its all-time high, reaching $65,614 during today's trading session. Other tokens, known as altcoins, also climbed in response to Bitcoin's rally.

Fantom likewise experienced inflows as whales made significant purchases. According to SpotOnChain, a whale purchased 4.71 million FTM at approximately $0.57 per coin, totaling $2.69 million, via Gemini and Airswap over the last two days, and even made FTM purchases in recent hours.

The Fantom network has seen new improvements and developments. Fantom's major endeavor in Q4'23 was the Fantom Sonic update, which attempts to improve network scalability. Ultimately, Fantom Sonic seeks to make Fantom one of the best-performing monolithic blockchains by increasing transactions per second (TPS), lowering storage costs, and maintaining near-second time to finality (TTF).

For the rest of 2024, Fantom Sonic is projected to play an important role in Fantom's continued expansion. In addition to the aforementioned Fantom Sonic update, initiatives like the Ecosystem Vault and Gas Monetization Program helped developers and users stay engaged in the network.

About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

