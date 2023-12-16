Advertisement
Ethereum's Dencun Upgrade: ETH Developers Reveal Major Milestone as 2023 Bows Out

Tomiwabold Olajide
Much-awaited Dencun upgrade will bring remarkable changes to Ethereum network
Sat, 12/16/2023 - 15:57
Ethereum's Dencun Upgrade: ETH Developers Reveal Major Milestone as 2023 Bows Out
As reported by Christine Kim, the vice president of research at Galaxy, Ethereum developers are teasing a key step as regards the Dencun upgrade before the end of 2023.

Per a report detailing the latest Ethereum All Core Developers Consensus Call, Ethereum developers stated that they are on track to launch a Goerli shadow fork testing the Cancun/Deneb upgrade with all clients within the next one to two weeks.

A shadow fork is a smaller test fork that focuses on some of the improvements that must be made before the Dencun upgrade is implemented on the main protocol.

Testing for the Cancun/Deneb upgrade is well underway on Devnet 12. Currently, all execution layer (EL) and consensus layer (CL) client combinations, including the Prysm client, have been onboarded to Devnet 12. MEV-Boost software has been activated for the majority of these client combinations, except for Prysm client combinations.

The much-awaited Ethereum Dencun upgrade will bring changes across Ethereum's two mainnet layers: the execution layer (EL) and the consensus layer (CL).

The upgrade to the execution layer is dubbed Cancun, while the consensus layer will receive the Deneb upgrade, forming the name Deneb-Cancun (or Dencun).

The exciting Dencun upgrade aims to tackle Ethereum's scalability challenges by implementing an improvement proposal named EIP-4844.

Ethereum Dencun Progresses With Testing Timeline, Here's New Update

As earlier reported, developers might most likely begin upgrading public Ethereum testnets after the holidays in Q1, 2024.

The Goerli testnet, as it is presently known, will be sunsetting soon. Teams will begin exiting their validators either three months after the Dencun activation or one month after the Dencun mainnet activation, whichever comes later. Notably, the Dencun network upgrade will be the last one implemented on the network.

