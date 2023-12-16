Ethereum's Dencun Upgrade: ETH Developers Reveal Major Milestone as 2023 Bows Out

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As reported by Christine Kim, the vice president of research at Galaxy, Ethereum developers are teasing a key step as regards the Dencun upgrade before the end of 2023.

Per a report detailing the latest Ethereum All Core Developers Consensus Call, Ethereum developers stated that they are on track to launch a Goerli shadow fork testing the Cancun/Deneb upgrade with all clients within the next one to two weeks.

A shadow fork is a smaller test fork that focuses on some of the improvements that must be made before the Dencun upgrade is implemented on the main protocol.

Testing for the Cancun/Deneb upgrade is well underway on Devnet 12. Currently, all execution layer (EL) and consensus layer (CL) client combinations, including the Prysm client, have been onboarded to Devnet 12. MEV-Boost software has been activated for the majority of these client combinations, except for Prysm client combinations.

The much-awaited Ethereum Dencun upgrade will bring changes across Ethereum's two mainnet layers: the execution layer (EL) and the consensus layer (CL).

The upgrade to the execution layer is dubbed Cancun, while the consensus layer will receive the Deneb upgrade, forming the name Deneb-Cancun (or Dencun).

The exciting Dencun upgrade aims to tackle Ethereum's scalability challenges by implementing an improvement proposal named EIP-4844.

As earlier reported, developers might most likely begin upgrading public Ethereum testnets after the holidays in Q1, 2024.

The Goerli testnet, as it is presently known, will be sunsetting soon. Teams will begin exiting their validators either three months after the Dencun activation or one month after the Dencun mainnet activation, whichever comes later. Notably, the Dencun network upgrade will be the last one implemented on the network.