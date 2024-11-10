Ethereum Surpasses $3,000, Three Reasons Behind Comeback

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ethereum (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, just broke above the $3,000 barrier, a milestone that has rekindled interest and optimism in the cryptocurrency community.

Currently above $3,100, Ethereum according to on-chain analytics firm Santiment is finally showing the growth that propelled it to the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a position it has held for the past eight years.

📈 Ethereum, currently sitting at $3.12K, is finally showing the growth that helped it climb to the #2 ranked market cap asset in crypto, largely staying in this position throughout the past 8 years.



Whale transaction data indicates a major spike in key stakeholder activity.… pic.twitter.com/CWPpeMPWla — Santiment (@santimentfeed) November 10, 2024

At the time of writing, ETH was up 4.92% in the last 24 hours to $3,189 and up 30% weekly. Despite Bitcoin's surge to all-time highs above $79,000, Ethereum is outperforming the top cryptocurrency in terms of daily and weekly gains.

Santiment appraised the current Ethereum outperformance, noting that Ethereum has surged above $3,100 for the first time in weeks as whales take major interest and daily transaction volume hits 11 figures. Notably, 8,482 ETH whale transactions are the most since Aug. 4 and $10.4 billion in ETH transaction volume is also the largest since then.

Three reasons for Ethereum price surge

Ethereum has been on the rise since Nov. 5 and would mark the fifth day of gains since this date.

Ethereum's advance has brought it above key resistances at the daily SMA 50 and 200 at $2,579 and $2,955, respectively, which has constrained its price action in months. Ethereum's comeback above $3,000 is the first since July of this year when its price fell after reaching a high of $3,563.

One of the key reasons for Ethereum's recent spike is a substantial increase in whale activity. According to Santiment, whale transaction data show a major spike in key stakeholder activity. These addresses have played a major part in helping Ethereum reach a 14-week high, it noted.

A rising transaction volume has also contributed to the ETH surge. Ethereum transaction volume has also increased significantly, reaching $10.4 billion in recent days.

The broader cryptocurrency market, led by Bitcoin's recent bull run, has also contributed to Ethereum's price surge. As Bitcoin reaches new highs, profits from Bitcoin are often redistributed into other cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum.

According to Santiment, this trend could continue, perhaps pushing Ethereum to its all-time high while network activity appears to be extremely healthy.