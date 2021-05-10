Ethereum Prints Second Consecutive ATH, Surging to $4,138

Mon, 05/10/2021 - 07:21
Yuri Molchan
The second largest cryptocurrency continues its wild rally, spiking above the $4,138 level
Ethereum continues going up at a mind-blowing pace. Around half an hour ago, it scored a new all-time high of $4,138, according to CoinMarketCap data.

This is the second all-time high reached by Ethereum today; the first one was when ETH hit $4,000 for the first time in its history.

ETH's market cap has now surged to $477,464,032,376, surpassing Bank of America, Mastercard, Walmart and Johnson & Johnson.

Now, Ethereum is on track to leave behind the JP Morgan banking behemoth.

On Saturday, May 8, Ethereum reached a historic peak of $3,800, as the total value of ETH locked in the Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract by stakers surpassed a whopping $16 billion, according to Glassnode.

Earlier today, Ethereum futures launched by CME on Feb. 8 saw a "limit up" halt. After that, they opened with a $400 gap.

At press time, the biggest altcoin is exchanging hands at the $4,100 price mark.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

