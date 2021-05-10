Ethereum Prints Second Consecutive ATH, Surging to $4,138

The second largest cryptocurrency continues its wild rally, spiking above the $4,138 level

Ethereum continues going up at a mind-blowing pace. Around half an hour ago, it scored a new all-time high of $4,138, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Image via CoinMarketCap

This is the second all-time high reached by Ethereum today; the first one was when ETH hit $4,000 for the first time in its history.

ETH's market cap has now surged to $477,464,032,376, surpassing Bank of America, Mastercard, Walmart and Johnson & Johnson.

Now, Ethereum is on track to leave behind the JP Morgan banking behemoth.

On Saturday, May 8, Ethereum reached a historic peak of $3,800, as the total value of ETH locked in the Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract by stakers surpassed a whopping $16 billion, according to Glassnode.

Earlier today, Ethereum futures launched by CME on Feb. 8 saw a "limit up" halt. After that, they opened with a $400 gap.

At press time, the biggest altcoin is exchanging hands at the $4,100 price mark.