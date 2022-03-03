Ethereum Killer Harmony (ONE) Now Avaliable for Staking on Bitrue (BTR)

ONE, a core native asset of high-performance smart contracts platform Harmony, debuts on Bitrue's Power Piggy

Bitrue (BTR) is a multi-product cryptocurrency ecosystem particularly popular among the XRP community. Now it shares the details of a major update to its staking dashboard instruments.

Bitrue (BTR) adds Harmony (ONE) to its Power Piggy

According to the official announcement shared by the Bitrue (BTR) platform, its staking program, Power Piggy, now supports Harmony's token ONE.

Start feeding a new treat to your #PowerPiggy today when we add staking for $ONE @ 7% APR! @harmonyprotocol

Take a look at Power Piggy now to find the 60+ coins available for investment and start earning #passiveincome. https://t.co/I14PbpvBGD pic.twitter.com/ORFzJG32qP — Bitrue (@BitrueOfficial) March 3, 2022

Holders of ONE tokens can now stake it with a 7% annualized percentage rate (APR). With this addition, the net number of tokens available for staking in Bitrue's Power Piggy eclipses 60 assets.

For holders of BTR tokens, the APR level can be upgraded to 8.4%. The net amount of rewards allocated for the first phase of ONE staking is set at five million ONE.

The minimum amount of 10 ONE can be staked in Power Piggy with no predetermined lock-up periods.

Yield Farming initiative with upgraded APR starts on March 4

Bitrue's Power Piggy is a one-stop user-friendly dashboard for staking of crypto assets. It allows users to earn periodic rewards for locking various coins in Bitrue's custody.

The program went live in Q4, 2019. XRP and XLM holders recently saw APY rates for their tokens increase on Bitrue (BTR).

On March 4, 2022, one more passive income program, "Yield Farming," will go live for holders of Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), Fantom (FTM) and Dogecoin (DOGE).

All stakers of the mentioned altcoins can enjoy up to 30% in APY with Bitrue's limited offering.