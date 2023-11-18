Ethereum (ETH) Rollups Now Have Their Own ERC 4337

In Ethereum (ETH) mainnet, account abstraction is designed to blur the line between on-chain accounts and smart contracts. A similar groundbreaking development is to arrive to EVM rollups as a detailed rollup improvement proposal is out.

This proposal might change game in Ethereum-based rollups

Alexander Forshtat, a software developer of Ethereum Foundation, published a proposal dubbed Roadmap for Native Account Abstraction Introduction or RIP-7560: Native Account Abstraction. It is the first attempt to employ the concept of AA within the ecosystem of rollups, i.e., second-layer scaling solutions for Ethereum (ETH).

Let 'er RIP! ✨



Native Account Abstraction for rollups standardization that is https://t.co/hR0MU6inuh — erc4337 (@erc4337) November 18, 2023

The activation of AA in EVM rollups is a crucial step for the Ethereum (ETH) segment of Web3. Its L1 and L2s should have similar AA designs to establish a "continuous ecosystem."

The implementation of AA in rollups would require three changes in smart contract accounts: EntryPoint address adjustment, validateUserOp function rewrite and some advances in transaction logics.

Some changes are also required to adjust Paymaster operations and the signature aggregation process. Validation code rules, staking and reputation systems in rollups will look like in the post-ERC 4337 Ethereum (ETH) mainnet.

In the last two days, Ethereum (ETH) enthusiasts have already submitted a number of comments in the project's GitHub repository.

Native account abstraction standard to land in all L1s and L2s

The author of the proposal is optimistic about the prospects of its development and adoption as well as its potential role in Ethereum's (ETH) evolution:

We believe standardization and network effect are critical to the success of any Account Abstraction initiatives, so we are inviting everyone to participate in the creation of the Native Account Abstraction standard that can be adopted by all Layer-2 and Layer-1 networks.

As covered by U.Today previously, ERC 4337 "Account Abstraction" was activated on the Ethereum (ETH) mainnet in March 2023.

With account abstraction, Ethereum (ETH) on-chain wallets (externally-owned accounts) can be equipped with smart contracts functionality.

The new class of accounts — smart contract accounts — unlocks new opportunities for real-world applications on Ethereum (ETH).