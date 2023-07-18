Ethereum (ETH) Reaches Massive New Milestone: Report

Second largest digital currency has hit important new milestone that shows trust from community

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Glassnode analytics company has shared that the amount of Ethereum locked in the ETH 2.0 deposit contract has reached a new peak value of a staggering 25,937,766 ETH.

📈 #Ethereum $ETH Total Value in the ETH 2.0 Deposit Contract just reached an ATH of 25,937,766 ETH



View metric:https://t.co/SzbMPqvhlb pic.twitter.com/zjXhEe8fPa — glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) July 18, 2023

This milestone was reached previously, after the Shanghai upgrade that took place in April this year, when the ETH 2.0 deposit contract was unlocked and withdrawals from it were enabled. Still, even though some validators began taking their funds out, a lot more started to deposit or continued depositing Ethers to the Ethereum staking contract.

A new all-time high in Ethereum deposits indicated a high level of trust in the future of Ethereum and the opportunities it has to offer to validators, dApp builders and other users.

Aside from the aforementioned ATH in Ethereum deposits, other historic peaks have been reached too. In particular, the number of nonzero wallets for ETH has surged to an all-time high of 102,913,926.

Growing gas usage (7d MA) soaring to a one-month high of 48,074.464 indicates a rise in activity on the second largest blockchain network. This year, big rises in Ethereum fees have been down to the trend of meme coins such as PEPE, Shiba Inu, LADYS and others.