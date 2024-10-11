Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for October 11

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Does rate of XRP have enough strength for continued upward move?
    Fri, 11/10/2024 - 15:27
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the coins are coming back to the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has fallen by 0.32% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is closer to local resistance than to the support. If the buyers' pressure continues until the end of the day, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a move to the $0.55 range.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, traders should pay attention to the $0.5445 level. 

    If the daily candle closes above it and with no long wick, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $0.56-$0.57 zone soon.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, XRP is far from bouncing back. If the weekly bar closes near the support of $0.5026, there is a chance to see a more profound drop to the $0.48-$0.49 range by the end of the month.

    XRP is trading at $0.537 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

