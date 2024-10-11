Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for October 11

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has rate of Bitcoin (BTC) accumulated enough power for continued upward move?
    Fri, 11/10/2024 - 15:36
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Buyers seem that they are not going to give up easily, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1.22% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is going up after a breakout of the local level of $61,246. If the daily bar closes above that mark and with no long wick, growth is likely to continue on the weekend.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the main crypto keeps growing after a false breakout of the support of $59,189. However, BTC might need more time to gather energy for a further move. 

    In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $61,000-$63,000 is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, the rate of BTC is in the middle of a wide channel, between the support of $53,550 and the resistance of $73,794. The volume keeps falling, which means none of the sides is ready for a sharp move. In this case, traders are likely to see ongoing sideways trading in the area of $60,000-$66,000.

    Bitcoin is trading at $61,813 at press time. 

    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

