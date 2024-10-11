Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for October 11

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers seem that they are not going to give up easily, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1.22% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is going up after a breakout of the local level of $61,246. If the daily bar closes above that mark and with no long wick, growth is likely to continue on the weekend.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of the main crypto keeps growing after a false breakout of the support of $59,189. However, BTC might need more time to gather energy for a further move.

In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $61,000-$63,000 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the rate of BTC is in the middle of a wide channel, between the support of $53,550 and the resistance of $73,794. The volume keeps falling, which means none of the sides is ready for a sharp move. In this case, traders are likely to see ongoing sideways trading in the area of $60,000-$66,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $61,813 at press time.