Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for August 28

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bears are controlling the initiative on the last day of the week as most of the coins are in the red zone.

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by 7% over the last week.

On the local chart, Ethereum (ETH) is trading near the local level at $1,470. If the pressure continues until the end of the day, the fall can lead to a test of the $1,450 mark next week.

On the daily time frame, the situation is neither bullish nor bearish as the price is located inside yesterday's bar. However, if the candle closes near $1,447, the downward move can continue to $1,400 shortly.

On the bigger chart, Ethereum (ETH) has come back to the bearish zone as the price has broken the vital $1,500 mark. In this regard, bears have a chance to push the decline to the $1,300 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $1,473 at press time.