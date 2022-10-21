Ethereum (ETH) Now Showing This Foremost Capitulation Sign: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, several capitulation signs are now emerging following the last market declines on Friday, among which are transactions from addresses trading out their assets while at a loss. Bitcoin is seeing its lowest ratio of loss v. profit transactions in over four months.

👋 Capitulation signs have been popping up Friday, including transactions from addresses trading out their assets while at a loss. #Bitcoin is seeing its lowest ratio of loss vs. profit transactions in 4.5 months, and #Ethereum is seeing historically lows. https://t.co/hbytGlCBJ7 pic.twitter.com/tsJcgqWyBh — Santiment (@santimentfeed) October 21, 2022

In this regard, the second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, is sweeping historical lows, which remains a major capitulation sign. As reported by U.Today, traders opened up massive short positions, as evidenced by the funding rates. Santiment notes that liquidations tend to be common, and surprise bounces could occur in such scenarios.

A short squeeze often occurs in higher-than-usual bearish conditions, which have been on the scene lately. Ethereum's active addresses have sunk to four-month lows, with weak hands continuing to drop post-Merge. Likewise, disinterest in the crypto asset has been high as prices reach a stalemate.

Arcane research also points to a potential bottom formation for Bitcoin, saying, "Now, most on-chain market indicators signal that the bottom is already in." Ethereum traded down 1.93% at $1,279 at press time.

Fed to hike rate by 75 basis points

According to a WSJ article, the Fed may likely raise interest rates by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time at the November FOMC meeting. That meeting might be a crucial starting point for plans, such as deciding whether and how to reduce interest rates in December to 50 basis points.

The rebound of risky assets, including cryptocurrencies, has been restrained by the absence of a strong catalyst and the strength of the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY).