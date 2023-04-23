Ethereum (ETH) Holders Defy Price Drop: Non-Zero Addresses Reach Record High

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

As the crypto market continues to experience uncertainty, Ethereum's price has taken a hit, currently sitting at around $1,850 after reaching $2,000 per ETH earlier this week. However, amid this dip, Ethereum has broken yet another record in terms of its network activity.

According to Glassnode data, the number of non-zero Ethereum addresses has just reached an all-time high of 97,864,542, indicating growing interest in the network and its capabilities from minor investors. This is a significant milestone for Ethereum, which has seen a steady increase in non-zero addresses over the past few months.

Is this money smart or not?

Interestingly, while the number of non-zero addresses continues to rise, the number of addresses holding 1,000 coins or more has reached a one-month low of 6,519, with the previous low of 6,521 observed just yesterday. This could suggest that smaller investors are taking advantage of the dip to buy into ETH at lower prices.

Additionally, the number of addresses holding 32 coins or more, which is the minimum amount required for validators to participate in the Ethereum network, has reached a four-month low of 128,003. This could indicate that there is less interest in staking on the network at the moment, possibly due to the recent dip in price.

Overall, despite the market fluctuations, Ethereum's network activity remains strong, with a growing number of non-zero addresses. This could be a positive sign for the future of ETH and its potential.