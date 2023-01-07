Ethereum (ETH) Devs Agreed on Major Change of Shanghai Agenda

Sat, 01/07/2023 - 12:01
article image
Vladislav Sopov
On first All Core Devs meeting of 2023, Ethereum (ETH) community enthusiasts decided to remove all EVM Object Format EIPs from Shanghai upgrade
Ethereum (ETH) Devs Agreed on Major Change of Shanghai Agenda
Cover image via unsplash.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

EVM Object Format changes or EOF should be referred to as a group of Ethereum (ETH) Improvement Proposals (EIPs) focused on the optimization of Ethereum's code execution environment.

No more EOF in Shanghai upgrade

On Jan. 5, 2023, Ethereum (ETH) core developers decided to remove all EVM Object Format changes from its hotly-anticipated hard fork Shanghai, says Christine Kim, a research associate in Galaxy.

In addition, Ethereum (ETH) core developers decided to reject any EIPs that might be proposed to replace EOF as a part of Shanghai agenda. Ethereans decided to remove EOFs from Shanghai to ensure that Staked Ether withdrawals do not get delayed.

As such, the opportunity to withdraw Ethers (ETH) from the staking mechanism is the only major instrument that would be added with Shanghai's activation. To make this process smooth and resource-efficient, the developers are going to launch public testnets in January 2023.

Also, starting from January, Ethereum ACD Calls will be renamed to ACD Execution (ACDE) calls to highlight the participants' focus on the execution layer of the largest smart contract platform. Another series of dev calls will be dubbed ACD Consensus (ACDC) calls; its attendees will discuss the consensus layer of Ethereum (ETH).

Shanghai might be activated in mainnet in March 2023

On the first All Core Developers Execution (ACDE) call (which is also ACD #152), the developers agreed to "tentatively" set the timeline for Shanghai for March 2023.

Related
These EIPs Can Change Ethereum: Comprehensive Guide

The next ACDE call will go live Jan. 19.

As covered by U.Today previously, Ethereum's Shanghai is the first radical change of the network design post-Merge. Thus, it might heavily affect both technology of Ethereum (ETH) and its tokenomics.

Related
What You Should Know About Shanghai Hard Fork of Ethereum

Meanwhile, it is still unclear whether Ethers (ETH) released from staking will be able to accelerate selling pressure on the #2 blockchain.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Cardano-based Yoroi Wallet Sunsets Support for Ergo Token: Details
01/07/2023 - 12:18
Cardano-based Yoroi Wallet Sunsets Support for Ergo Token: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Gala (GALA) Jumps 33% in Last 24 Hours, Here Might Be 2 Reasons
01/07/2023 - 11:40
Gala (GALA) Jumps 33% in Last 24 Hours, Here Might Be 2 Reasons
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Becomes 4th Most Popular Crypto on BitPay
01/07/2023 - 11:27
Dogecoin (DOGE) Becomes 4th Most Popular Crypto on BitPay
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan