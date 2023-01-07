Ethereum (ETH) Devs Agreed on Major Change of Shanghai Agenda

On first All Core Devs meeting of 2023, Ethereum (ETH) community enthusiasts decided to remove all EVM Object Format EIPs from Shanghai upgrade

EVM Object Format changes or EOF should be referred to as a group of Ethereum (ETH) Improvement Proposals (EIPs) focused on the optimization of Ethereum's code execution environment.

No more EOF in Shanghai upgrade

On Jan. 5, 2023, Ethereum (ETH) core developers decided to remove all EVM Object Format changes from its hotly-anticipated hard fork Shanghai, says Christine Kim, a research associate in Galaxy.

We're back baby!



After a two-week hiatus, Ethereum devs reconvened for the first ACD call of 2023. They discussed planning around Shanghai and most notably, they agreed to punt EOF implementation from the upgrade.



Full summary of the call here: https://t.co/hMgoTo97If — Christine Kim (@christine_dkim) January 6, 2023

In addition, Ethereum (ETH) core developers decided to reject any EIPs that might be proposed to replace EOF as a part of Shanghai agenda. Ethereans decided to remove EOFs from Shanghai to ensure that Staked Ether withdrawals do not get delayed.

As such, the opportunity to withdraw Ethers (ETH) from the staking mechanism is the only major instrument that would be added with Shanghai's activation. To make this process smooth and resource-efficient, the developers are going to launch public testnets in January 2023.

Also, starting from January, Ethereum ACD Calls will be renamed to ACD Execution (ACDE) calls to highlight the participants' focus on the execution layer of the largest smart contract platform. Another series of dev calls will be dubbed ACD Consensus (ACDC) calls; its attendees will discuss the consensus layer of Ethereum (ETH).

Shanghai might be activated in mainnet in March 2023

On the first All Core Developers Execution (ACDE) call (which is also ACD #152), the developers agreed to "tentatively" set the timeline for Shanghai for March 2023.

The next ACDE call will go live Jan. 19.

As covered by U.Today previously, Ethereum's Shanghai is the first radical change of the network design post-Merge. Thus, it might heavily affect both technology of Ethereum (ETH) and its tokenomics.

Meanwhile, it is still unclear whether Ethers (ETH) released from staking will be able to accelerate selling pressure on the #2 blockchain.