Ethereum (ETH) Could Reach New Yearly Highs If This Scenario Works: Analyst

Yuri Molchan
Second top crypto Ethereum has broken through major resistance level, analyst turns optimistic
Fri, 11/24/2023 - 13:25
Prominent cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez, known to the crypto community on the X app as @ali_charts, has taken to the X platform to share with his followers his take on the possible future moves of Ethereum after it broke through a major level of resistance.

The resistance that the second largest crypto has managed to overcome was located between price levels of $1,982 and $2,044. It is here, the analyst explains, that nearly 1.7 million wallets had grabbed a staggering 38.7 million Ethereum worth $81,492,525,000 at the time of this writing. Martinez used a chart provided by IntoTheBlock.

Now that Ethereum has massive support beneath it and little resistance to go through ahead of it, if ETH succeeds in holding in the area where it is now, this could "pave the way for ETH to reach new yearly highs," Martinez expects.

Ethereum jumps by 10% within two days

Over the past two days, ETH has made an astonishing jump of slightly over 10% from $1,933 to the local high of $2,127. This astounding increase was mostly due to Ethereum's price surge between Wednesday and Thursday, when it added 8.08% to its value and reached the $2,088 price tag.

At the time of writing this article, the second biggest crypto is changing hands at $2,106 after a tiny decline.

This price spike of Ethereum basically followed the growth of the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin, which suddenly jumped by more than 8% within the same period of two days. BTC is now trading at $37,909 after topping the $38,000 level earlier today.

Bitcoin surged on the news of a successful election of a pro-Bitcoin president in Argentina, far-right libertarian Javier Milei.

About the author
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
