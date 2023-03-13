Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Selling ETH Holdings, This Might Be Reason

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to blockchain security firm PeckShieldAlert, Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin recently moved 200 ETH to the Kraken crypto exchange.

Investors often move their crypto to exchanges when they are looking to sell. This often attracts a transaction cost, which might imply there is an intent behind such moves.

That said, the Ethereum creator likely needed the funds for a specific purpose, such as funding a fresh project or covering expenditures, although the exact reason for the transaction remains unknown.

At the time of writing, ETH was up 13% in the past 24 hours at $1,656.

Reflexer received 500 Ethereum from Vitalik Buterin's designated address over the weekend, according to PeckShieldAlert. Later, he minted the 150,000 Rai Reflex Index (RAI).

The address subsequently exchanged 17,500 RAI for 50,000 DAI, and then 132,500 RAI for 378,500 USDC.

In the past week, Buterin sold some of his altcoin holdings, later declaring that the coins had "no cultural or moral value."

For 58 ETH, Buterin sold 9.9 billion CULT tokens, CultDAO's native token. In addition, he sold his BITE and MOPS stakes. The sales came to 220 ETH in total.