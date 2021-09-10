Ethereum Adds Over 6.2 Million Wallets with 0.01-1 ETH Since Early 2021, Despite Price Drop

Fri, 09/10/2021 - 13:15
Yuri Molchan
Recently shared analytics data shows that retail users continue to acquire Ethereum on a large scale year-to-date

Analytics and research company CoinMetrics has tweeted that Ethereum user adoption keeps expanding fast, and its large scale was not even impacted by the recent price drop of ETH.

According to a recent tweet, since the start of the year, a staggering amount of wallets with 0.01-1 ETH in them has been added: more than 6.2 million.

The company's team comments that, despite the negative impact of the recent liquidation of ETH, the coin's fundamentals remain strong.

Meanwhile, validators continue to deposit ETH to the Ethereum 2.0 contract. The total value locked in it has reached a historic peak of 7,534,146 coins, according to data provided by Glassnode.

Earlier this week, the founder and CEO of SkyBridge Capital, Anthony Scaramucci, shared his take on Ethereum's further growth. He believes that both ETH and Cardano's ADA will keep growing since there are a lot of use cases for them now and will be in the future.

Yuri Molchan

