Ethereum Accumulation Skyrockets Among Whales

Fri, 05/26/2023 - 08:58
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Rapid increase in accumulation of Ethereum (ETH) among large-scale investors, or 'whales,' making waves on cryptocurrency market
Ethereum Accumulation Skyrockets Among Whales
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The number of Ethereum whales — investors who hold a significant number of coins — has been on a steep climb recently.

According to data from IntoTheBlock, these holders now control a massive 30.07 million Ether (ETH), marking a significant rise from the 26.56 million ETH they held at the start of 2023.

This growth, representing an increase in holdings of addresses that own over 0.1% of the supply, suggests ongoing and enthusiastic accumulation of the world's second largest digital currency by market capitalization.

Meanwhile, the market is observing a striking difference in behavior among various groups of Ethereum holders.

Related
XRP Joins New Market Rally, Is Surge Here to Stay?
In the past 30 days, long-term holders, or hodlers (holding their coins for over a year), have increased their holdings by 4.54%. Conversely, midterm holders, or cruisers (holding for 1-12 months), saw a slight decrease in their balance by 0.38%, and short-term holders, or traders (holding for less than a month), saw a significant decrease by 17.5%.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ethereum (ETH) price managed to record a minor gain of 1.8%, with the currency now trading around $1,814.54.

In the grand scheme of Ethereum's holdings distribution matrix, the vast majority of addresses hold less than 0.1 ETH, accounting for a relatively minor percentage of the total coins. On the other end of the spectrum, the addresses holding between 1,000 and 100,000 ETH — primarily composed of institutional investors and whales — represent a significant portion of the coin's total supply.

Their current holding value is estimated to be approximately $70.09 billion, underlining the profound influence these entities have over the Ethereum market.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Multichain (MULTI) Down 23% as Fears of Rugpull Swell: Details
05/26/2023 - 10:37
Multichain (MULTI) Down 23% as Fears of Rugpull Swell: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Cardano Meme Coin Snek (SNEK) Hits New All-Time High, Price up 26%
05/26/2023 - 10:17
Cardano Meme Coin Snek (SNEK) Hits New All-Time High, Price up 26%
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ripple v. SEC Case May End in July, Lawyer Explains Why
05/26/2023 - 09:13
Ripple v. SEC Case May End in July, Lawyer Explains Why
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Multichain (MULTI) Down 23% as Fears of Rugpull Swell: Details
Multichain (MULTI) Down 23% as Fears of Rugpull Swell: Details
Cardano Meme Coin Snek (SNEK) Hits New All-Time High, Price up 26%
Cardano Meme Coin Snek (SNEK) Hits New All-Time High, Price up 26%
Ripple v. SEC Case May End in July, Lawyer Explains Why
Ripple v. SEC Case May End in July, Lawyer Explains Why
Ethereum Accumulation Skyrockets Among Whales
Ethereum Accumulation Skyrockets Among Whales
Fantom (FTM) in Serious Danger: Here's Main Reason
Fantom (FTM) in Serious Danger: Here's Main Reason
XRP Joins New Market Rally, Is Surge Here to Stay?
XRP Joins New Market Rally, Is Surge Here to Stay?
Cardano’s Decentralization Will Be “Wake-Up Call” for Other Coins, Hoskinson Says
Cardano’s Decentralization Will Be “Wake-Up Call” for Other Coins, Hoskinson Says
Global Interest in Cryptocurrency Dips to Levels Not Seen Since 2020
Global Interest in Cryptocurrency Dips to Levels Not Seen Since 2020
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for May 25
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for May 25
XRP-Supporting Lawyer Questions Ripple Case Timeline
XRP-Supporting Lawyer Questions Ripple Case Timeline
Show all