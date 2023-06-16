Enormous $1.25 Billion USDT Swap Will Be Performed by Binance Today

Fri, 06/16/2023 - 10:49
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Binance safeguards liquidity on its trading platform in order to avoid any issues
Enormous $1.25 Billion USDT Swap Will Be Performed by Binance Today
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The biggest exchange on the cryptocurrency market, Binance, has announced a substantial swap operation with the Tether team, involving a direct exchange of 1.25 billion USDT-TRX for USDT-ETH. This move, set to occur after 9:30 a.m. UTC today, is part of the exchange's ongoing efforts to ensure stablecoin liquidity across all chains for its users.

The transaction, while notable in scale, is a routine measure intended to balance the needs of Binance's diverse user base. It is important to note that such substantial movements of USDT from the exchange's wallets are part of a calculated strategy and not a cause for alarm. Binance has assured its users that their funds are SAFU (Secure Asset Fund for Users) — a phrase frequently used within the crypto community to confirm the safety of users' funds.

This swap arrives against the backdrop of recent concerns regarding USDT's peg to the U.S. dollar. Tether (USDT), the world's largest stablecoin by market capitalization, has experienced brief periods of depegging, causing ripples of concern through the crypto market. While these situations were swiftly rectified, they underscore the importance of maintaining sufficient liquidity to ensure stability.

Binance's decision to swap USDT-TRX for USDT-ETH can be interpreted as a response to market dynamics. The exchange appears to be addressing lower demand for TRX (TRON), coupled with an increased need for liquidity on the Ethereum network. By doing so, it ensures that users have access to stablecoins on the chains where they are most required.

The move reflects Binance's commitment to providing its users with a smooth trading experience, regardless of market fluctuations or shifts in user preference. A shift toward more favorable pairs, in terms of liquidity, is nothing unusual and is conducted by Binance and other large cryptocurrency exchanges constantly.

#Ethereum #Tether
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Ripple-SEC: Two Words Were Most Redacted in Hinman's Deposition – Here's Community's Firm Guess
06/16/2023 - 10:17
Ripple-SEC: Two Words Were Most Redacted in Hinman's Deposition – Here's Community's Firm Guess
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ripple v. SEC Case to Be Resolved Within Days: SEC Veteran
06/16/2023 - 10:02
Ripple v. SEC Case to Be Resolved Within Days: SEC Veteran
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image OKCoin Next on US Regulator's Radar, Here's What's New
06/16/2023 - 09:44
OKCoin Next on US Regulator's Radar, Here's What's New
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin