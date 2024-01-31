Elon Musk-Fueled Meme Coin Crashes by 58%: Reasons Are Clear

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Meme coin Troll has recently experienced a steep drop in value, plummeting by a staggering 58%. The collapse in the price of TROLL can be attributed to a series of large transactions and sales by large holders.

A particular wallet, identified as 0xa7a0, acquired trillions of TROLL tokens in five separate transactions, securing its position as one of the top holders of the memetic digital asset. The strategy behind such a massive accumulation of ostensibly low-value tokens remains speculative at best.

It could be inferred that the investor was deploying a "spray and pray" tactic, a high-risk investment method that involves purchasing a wide array of assets with the hope that some will yield significant returns.

Conversely, another holder, known by the address 0x97b8, chose to invest in TROLL six months prior to the pump and weathered the fluctuations of both bullish and bearish market conditions. This decision put his or her portfolio at approximately $1.2 million, and some profits were realized that would have contributed to the most recent TROLL crash.

Despite the impressive paper value of these holdings, the reality is sobering due to TROLL's poor liquidity. It is highly improbable that these investors could liquidate even half of their stated value without causing further devaluation of the token.

The cataclysmic downturn of TROLL’s market price can be reasonably attributed to substantial profit-taking by these major accounts, contributing to its near 60% devaluation.

While Musk once quipped about being the "Chief Troll Officer" at X, he has no actual connection to the TROLL token and has never endorsed it. Any assumption linking Musk’s statements to a direct influence on TROLL’s market behavior is unfounded.