EarthFund Introduces DAO-as-a-Service Platform to Address Important Social Issues

New protocol will allow crypto enthusiasts to seamlessly create decentralized autonomous entities (DAOs) for social impact

As decentralized autonomous entities (DAOs) become an increasingly popular form of social and economic activity, a novel platform launches to supercharge crucial initiatives with this web3 concept.

EarthFund's DAO-as-a-Service platform kicks off on June 15

According to the official announcement shared by the representatives of EarthFund platform, its out-of-the-box solution for DAO creation goes live on June 15, 2022.

As we move closer and closer to launch, we know you've got questions. So this week, we’re giving you the lowdown on EarthFund 👇 https://t.co/ZORpZ1UiH7#1Earth #crypto #DAOs #crowdfunding — EarthFund (@EarthFund_io) June 13, 2022

With EarthFund's DAO-as-a-Service platform, everyone can set up his/her own DAOs even without specific skills in blockchain development and cryptocurrency economics.

A purpose-made DAO can be easily launched via an intuitive UI. EarthFund's DAO launchpad creates a secure technical platform for interaction between donors, founders and DAO participants.

New Age icon Deepak Chopra will coordinate EarthFund's initiatives in the sphere of mental health problems. He highlights that the platform advocates a long-term approach:

We're seeing a shift in the crypto space from a focus on short-term profits to using it to build a better future for everybody. That’s why we partnered with EarthFund to launch our NeverAlone token and democratize and decentralize the way that projects focused on tackling the mental health crisis get the funding they need to make a difference. By launching causes like ours, the EarthFund platform won’t just change the crypto space, but make the whole world a better, happier place.

Decentralization for better transparency in fundraising

Adam Boalt, co-founder of EarthFund, is excited by the blockchain concept being perfect infrastructure for start-ups focused on social impact:

We think crypto has an unparalleled opportunity to be a massive force for good, but it hasn't been fully adopted yet mainly because of usability. So far, crypto native folks have spent their energy on often frivolous causes, such as trying to buy a piece of paper or a virtual monkey profile picture, but with EarthFund, we're focused on making crypto accessible so everyone can harness its potential and help truly world-changing causes to get the funding they deserve.

EarthFund's platform will allow the DAO founders to issue ERC-20 tokens, while DAO participants will be able to vote on crucial referendums regarding the protocol's progress.

Also, donors will be able to track the funds they invest in DAOs to be sure that their donations make as big of an impact as possible.

All in all, using EarthFund's DAO-as-a-Service instruments will significantly reduce the "administrative costs" of environmental and well-being initiatives globally.