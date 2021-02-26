ENG
RU

E-commerce Giant Etsy CEO Has Held Bitcoin for Past 6-7 Years But What About Etsy Itself?

News
Fri, 02/26/2021 - 13:39
article image
Yuri Molchan
Chief of the e-commerce major platform Etsy has been a Bitcoin holder for the past six or seven years and so will Etsy follow the suit of Square and MicroStrategy now?
E-commerce Giant Etsy CEO Has Held Bitcoin for Past 6-7 Years But What About Etsy Itself?
Cover image via twitter.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to Twitter user "Walter Bloomberg," CNBC has conducted an interview with the CEO of large e-commerce company Etsy about Bitcoin and other things.

It turns out that Josh Silverman has held the world's biggest cryptocurrency for the past six or seven years.

He has also shared Etsy's plans to start accepting Bitcoin as payment.

Etsy CEO holds Bitcoin, but Etsy is not going to

Silverman has talked to CNBC's Squawk Box anchor about a variety of things, including Bitcoin, and Elon Musk tweeting "I kinda love Etsy," which briefly sent the company's shares up the charts.

It has turned out that Josh Silverman has been storing Bitcoin since around 2014.

However, he admitted that Etsy does not plan to start accepting Bitcoin or other crypto as payment for the handmade goods it sells yet.

6588_09
Image via Twitter

Related
Grayscale May Put More Downward Pressure on Bitcoin As GBTC Closes at -5%: Peter Schiff

Tesla, PayPal are going to accept Bitcoin

Earlier this year, Elon Musk announced that the leading carmaker had made a $1.5 billion bet on Bitcoin and is going to start accepting BTC as a means of exchange for its carssomething that the crypto community has been asking for for a long time and making jokes about.

Elon Musk, who had only favored Doge and Ethereum a little bit, admitted that he has become a Bitcoin supporter during a Clubhouse conversation.

In the fall of 2020, payments giant Paypal also permitted its customers to buy and sell cryptocurrenciesBitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, XRP and morewithin its network. Later this year, crypto holders will be able to pay 26+ million merchants with their coins.

Other companies, with MicroStrategy being the most famous among them, have been putting Bitcoin on their balance sheet actively. However, Etsy is not going to follow suit just yet.

#Bitcoin #Elon Musk #PayPal News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Elon Musk States Peter Schiff May Be Bitcoin Holder
News
02/20/2021 - 08:01

Elon Musk States Peter Schiff May Be Bitcoin Holder
Yuri Molchan
article image Bitcoin Collapses Below $53K as Exchange Inflows Reach Highest Level Since March 2020 Crash
News
02/22/2021 - 12:59

Bitcoin Collapses Below $53K as Exchange Inflows Reach Highest Level Since March 2020 Crash
Alex Dovbnya
article image Blow to Bitcoin Haters as Tether and Bitfinex Settle with New York Attorney General
News
02/23/2021 - 12:59

Blow to Bitcoin Haters as Tether and Bitfinex Settle with New York Attorney General
Alex Dovbnya