DWF Labs Web3 Conglomerate Launches Office in Korea

This expansion marks a crucial milestone in DWF Labs' marketing and promotion strategy. Also, it unlocks an array of previously unseen opportunities to all crypto-focused investors in a vibrant and promising region of the Far East.

DWF Labs expands to Korea, top global fintech hub

According to the official announcement shared by the team of DWF Labs, its fifth office launches in Seoul, Republic of Korea. This opening is set to highlight the team's commitment to expansion in the Far East region.

As of Q4, 2022, DWF Labs is headquartered in Switzerland, a crucial European Web3, blockchain and decentralization center. Also, it has offices in Singapore, Dubai and the British Virgin Islands.

As stressed by cryptocurrency sphere veteran Andrei Grachev, managing partner of DWF Labs, his team will offer a full stack of services to individuals and institutions in the Far East region:

The opening of DWF Labs' new Seoul office is an important step towards achieving our growth targets. The new office will strengthen our regional position as market makers and liquidity providers in Asia.

Angus Chung, DWF Labs' Korean representative, stressed the crucial importance of this opening for the entire local Web3 ecosystem in the Far East:

The Korean market is one of the fastest growing in the Asia region. It is an exciting time for DWF Labs to incorporate the Korean entity and launch the new office in Seoul.

OTC trading solutions for Far East are in focus

Harvey Kim, head of regional sales in Korea, will be responsible for DWF Labs' regional expansion. She is positive about the incredible prospects of the firm:

Despite the cryptocurrency market's performance in the past 10 months, Asia's web3 ecosystem is still vibrant. Especially in Korea where we are witnessing more projects pivoting their focus to building and innovating on their products. We believe Korea offers the perfect base to capture growing web3 opportunities in the region and our investment appetite is still very much alive.

Over-the-counter trading (OTC) for large-scale clients will be among the core focus areas for DWF Labs in Korea, its representatives shared.

It should be noted that DWF Labs backed over 50 top-notch Web3 projects with its venture investment, liquidity and market-making instruments.