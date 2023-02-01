Dogecoin Whales Made 523 Transactions After DOGE's 34% Price Rise

Wed, 02/01/2023 - 08:08
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Whales are more interested in Dogecoin than it may seem
Dogecoin Whales Made 523 Transactions After DOGE's 34% Price Rise
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The rise of Dogecoin on the market that we witnessed recently delivered a clear sign: the market still has a lot of demand for risk, but the increased activity of whales suggests that a lot of profit-taking is present on the market, and the price of the meme asset might be under pressure.

However, apart from profit-taking, a large number of transactions could be tied to the additional funding of preexisting positions, which explains the reason behind the most recent breakout on the market.

Since December, Dogecoin is up 40% and reaching the strong psychological resistance level of $0.1, which it failed to break for the second time. Though the most recent price increase has been fueled by the rumor of the potential implementation of Dogecoin on Twitter as a payment service. This development brings the asset closer to the "golden cross," a technical indicator that could potentially propel its growth further despite a lack of fundamental support.

Since its growth has been driven purely by speculation rather than fundamentals, DOGE has experienced fluctuations in its value. Each time Elon Musk mentions cryptocurrency adoption on Twitter, there is a significant surge in transactions and purchases of DOGE, which quickly dissipates due to lack of consistent sources of funding for the asset.

If the rumor about the implementation of digital assets on Twitter is true and Elon Musk does, in fact, make Dogecoin usable on the platform, we might see a far stronger spike on the market that will bring DOGE to new highs we have not seen before.

At press time, DOGE is trading at $0.09 with a 3.5% price drop in the last 24 hours.

#Dogecoin
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Charles Gasparino Calls Out SBF Victim's Attorney, Here's Why
02/01/2023 - 08:34
Charles Gasparino Calls Out SBF Victim's Attorney, Here's Why
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Michael Burry Shocks Crypto Community with One-Word Tweet
02/01/2023 - 06:34
Michael Burry Shocks Crypto Community with One-Word Tweet
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Aave V3 Explained: Everything You Need to Know
02/01/2023 - 00:00
Aave V3 Explained: Everything You Need to Know
Sabrina Martins VieiraSabrina Martins Vieira