Dogecoin Finally Breaks Out, Hits 10-Week High

Thu, 10/27/2022 - 01:25
article image
Wahid Pessarlay
Dogecoin finally hit the $0.072 mark as the whole market recovers
Dogecoin Finally Breaks Out, Hits 10-Week High
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Dogecoin's (DOGE) price just hit a 10-week-high level, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap (CMC). At the time of writing, the popular memecoin is trading at around $0.072, up by 14% in the past 24 hours.

According to a tweet by Santiment, an on-chain market analytics and intelligence platform, DOGE broke out right after the second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum (ETH).

Santiment points out to the rise of the memecoin’s trading volume — reaching $1.4 billion in the past 24 hours — and an increase in whale transactions. Per the on-chain analytics and intelligence platform, there have been around 462 transactions valued higher than $100,000.

DOGE, the top memecoin by market cap, gained a bullish momentum when the whole crypto market capitalization reached the $1 trillion mark, according to a U.Today report. While Dogecoin’s whale transactions and trading volume reached the highest in two months, Santiment says:

Markets generally polarize when #memecoins decouple.

According to a U.Today analyst, Dogecoin has been showing signs of life for the past few days while suggesting that investors should always stay cautious.

Parabolic moves for Dogecoin and the second largest memecoin, Shiba Inu (SHIB) are also expected, as U.Today reported, by former U.S. congressional candidate and founder of Gokhshtein Media David Gokhshtein.

#Dogecoin #Ethereum #Coinmarketcap
article image
About the author
Wahid Pessarlay

Wahid is an experienced writer, interested in everything decentralized since 2019.

Before joining U.Today, he wrote for some of the top DeFi and CeFi outlets, bringing in millions of views and educating readers with his knowledge of the industry.

related image Shiba Inu Burn Rate Spikes 14,267%, Price Recovers
10/27/2022 - 02:47
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Spikes 14,267%, Price Recovers
Wahid PessarlayWahid Pessarlay
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Makes Massive Comeback: Crypto Market Review, October 25
10/26/2022 - 23:50
Dogecoin (DOGE) Makes Massive Comeback: Crypto Market Review, October 25
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image XRP Price Analysis for October 26
10/26/2022 - 22:00
XRP Price Analysis for October 26
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk